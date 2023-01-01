Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

44,000 KM

Details Description Features

$14,985

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$14,985

+ taxes & licensing

Ontario Greenlight Motors

905-278-1300

Contact Seller
2010 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2010 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

CERTIFIED, SUPER LOW KM, REGULAR CAB, LONG BOX

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

CERTIFIED, SUPER LOW KM, REGULAR CAB, LONG BOX

Location

Ontario Greenlight Motors

1019 Lakeshore Road East, Mississauga, ON L5E 1E6

905-278-1300

  1. 1693064090
  2. 1693064085
  3. 1693064083
  4. 1693064089
  5. 1693064082
  6. 1693064078
  7. 1693064077
  8. 1693064086
  9. 1693064075
  10. 1693064079
  11. 1693064087
  12. 1693064081
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$14,985

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
44,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10350297

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey - Dark
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 44,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Your one STOP used car Store,CARFAX CANADA,CERTIFIED INCLUDED in the price,ABSOLUTELY NOOO FEES,Check our FULL Inventory @ www.ontariogreenlightmotors.com!

CERTIFIED, 1 OWNER, NO ACCIDENT CLAIMS CARFAX VERIFIED, REGULAR CAB, LONG BOX SILVERADO 1500

CARFAX CANADA Verified, A/C, ALL POWERED,NO FEES!!! ALL VEHICLES COME CERTIFIED AT NO EXTRA CHARGE.Please call our sales department for appointment!905 278 1300 Ontario Greenlight Motors All prices are plus HST and licensing""

www.ontariogreenlightmotors.com"

All types of credit, from good to bad, can qualify for an auto loan. No credit, no problem! EVERYONE IS APPROVED!"""""""""""

-------------------------------------------------

 

 

OUR MISSISSAUGA LOCATION:

1019 LAKESHORE ROAD EAST,MISSISSAUGA,L5E 1E6

@Corner of Lakeshore Road East and Ogden Avenue

 

Thank you!!!

 

905 278 1300

 

www.ontariogreenlightmotors.com

 

UCDA MEMBER and OMVIC REGISTERED

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Reading Lamps

Warranty

Warranty Available

Seating

Split Bench Seat

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Telematics
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Ontario Greenlight Motors

2015 RAM Cargo Van L...
 89,000 KM
$16,985 + tax & lic
2018 Ford F-150 SUPE...
 94,000 KM
$29,985 + tax & lic
2018 Dodge Grand Car...
 189,000 KM
$14,985 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Ontario Greenlight Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Ontario Greenlight Motors

Ontario Greenlight Motors

1019 Lakeshore Road East, Mississauga, ON L5E 1E6

Call Dealer

905-278-XXXX

(click to show)

905-278-1300

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory