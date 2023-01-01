$8,933+ tax & licensing
$8,933
+ taxes & licensing
Danny and Sons Auto Sales
905-848-3333
2010 Chrysler Sebring
Touring
Location
Danny and Sons Auto Sales
1162 Dundas St West, Mississauga, ON L5C 1E1
905-848-3333
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
129,295KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10276503
- Stock #: 17494D
- VIN: 1C3CC5FV0AN131975
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 129,295 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Reading Lamps
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Auxiliary Audio Input
Powertrain
High Output
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Seating
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
Danny and Sons Auto Sales
1162 Dundas St West, Mississauga, ON L5C 1E1