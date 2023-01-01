Menu
2010 Chrysler Sebring

129,295 KM

Details Features

$8,933

+ tax & licensing
$8,933

+ taxes & licensing

Danny and Sons Auto Sales

905-848-3333

Touring

Touring

Location

1162 Dundas St West, Mississauga, ON L5C 1E1

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,933

+ taxes & licensing

129,295KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10276503
  • Stock #: 17494D
  • VIN: 1C3CC5FV0AN131975

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 129,295 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Reading Lamps

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Auxiliary Audio Input

Powertrain

High Output

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Seating

Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

1162 Dundas St West, Mississauga, ON L5C 1E1

905-848-3333

