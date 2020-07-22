Menu
2010 Chrysler Sebring

170,000 KM

$3,500

+ tax & licensing
Peel Chrysler Fiat

905-278-6181

4DR SDN TOURING

Peel Chrysler Fiat

212 Lakeshore Rd West, Mississauga, ON L5H 1G6

170,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5482152
  • Stock #: 200476B (AS-IS)
  • VIN: 1C3CC5FVXAN190175

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 170,000 KM

Vehicle Description

NOBODY BEATS A DEAL FROM PEEL! WE TAKE ALL TRADES CREDIT. WE SHIP ANYWHERE IN CANADA! OUR TEAM IS READY TO SERVE YOU 7 DAYS! COME SEE WHY ''NOBODY BEATS A DEAL FROM PEEL!'' This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.Vehicle is not roadworthy and cannot be driven off premises. Towing to be arranged at buyer's expense. No warranty implied or promised.''

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

212 Lakeshore Rd West, Mississauga, ON L5H 1G6

