<p class=MsoNormal>READY TO SELL – 2010 DODGE CALIBER SXT - AUTOMATIC – FWD</p><p class=MsoNormal><strong>ACCIDENT-FREE | LOW MILEAGE ONLY 160,000 KM</strong></p><p class=MsoNormal><strong>SOLD AS-IS</strong></p><p class=MsoNormal>Air Conditioning & Heat</p><p class=MsoNormal>2 Keys</p><p class=MsoNormal>Power Windows, Power Locks & Power Mirrors</p><p class=MsoNormal>Cruise Control</p><p class=MsoNormal>Sunroof</p><p class=MsoNormal>Keyless Entry</p><p class=MsoNormal>Heated Seat</p><p class=MsoNormal>AM/FM/CD + AUX Input</p><p class=MsoNormal>60/40 Split Folding Rear Seats for Extra Cargo Space</p><p class=MsoNormal>Alloy Wheel<strong>s</strong></p><p class=MsoNormal>Interior is clean & well-kept. Drives smooth.<br style=mso-special-character: line-break; /><!-- [if !supportLineBreakNewLine]--><br style=mso-special-character: line-break; /><!--[endif]--></p><p class=MsoNormal><strong>PRICE EXCLUDES TAXES & LICENSING.</strong><br /><em>Vehicle is being sold <strong>AS-IS</strong> and may require work to pass Safety.</em></p><p class=MsoNormal>VICTORY MOTORS, CERTIFIED DEALERSHIP BY OMVIC<br />WE PROUDLY SERVE YOU WITH HONEST VALUE & REAL CUSTOMER CARE.</p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji;>📍</span> UNIT 38, 1000 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON<br /><span style=font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji;>🌐</span> <a href=http://www.victorymotors.ca/ target=_new>www.victorymotors.ca</a><br /><span style=font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji;>📞</span> +1 437-962-7777</p>

Location

Victory Motors

1000 Dundas St E Unit 38, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8

437-962-7777

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Used
160,000KM
As Is Condition
VIN 1B3CB4HA8AD547167

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 160,000 KM

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
DVD / Entertainment
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

