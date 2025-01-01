$1,700+ taxes & licensing
2010 Dodge Caliber
SXT
2010 Dodge Caliber
SXT
Location
Victory Motors
1000 Dundas St E Unit 38, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8
437-962-7777
Sold As Is
$1,700
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 160,000 KM
Vehicle Description
READY TO SELL – 2010 DODGE CALIBER SXT - AUTOMATIC – FWD
ACCIDENT-FREE | LOW MILEAGE ONLY 160,000 KM
SOLD AS-IS
Air Conditioning & Heat
2 Keys
Power Windows, Power Locks & Power Mirrors
Cruise Control
Sunroof
Keyless Entry
Heated Seat
AM/FM/CD + AUX Input
60/40 Split Folding Rear Seats for Extra Cargo Space
Alloy Wheels
Interior is clean & well-kept. Drives smooth.
PRICE EXCLUDES TAXES & LICENSING.
Vehicle is being sold AS-IS and may require work to pass Safety.
VICTORY MOTORS, CERTIFIED DEALERSHIP BY OMVIC
WE PROUDLY SERVE YOU WITH HONEST VALUE & REAL CUSTOMER CARE.
📍 UNIT 38, 1000 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON
🌐 www.victorymotors.ca
📞 +1 437-962-7777
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Power Options
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Victory Motors
Email Victory Motors
Victory Motors
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
437-962-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
437-962-7777