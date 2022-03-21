$9,999+ tax & licensing
416-505-3554
2010 Dodge Charger
4dr Sdn SXT AWD
Location
Rahman Motors
1000 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$9,999
- Listing ID: 8801903
- VIN: 2B3CK3CV3AH274260
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 179,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2010 DODGE CHARGER SXT 4DR SEDEAN, ALL WHEEL DRIVE (AWD), ONLY 179K!!!, AUTOMATIC, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, POWER SEATS, KEY-LESS ENTRY, RADIO, CD PLAYER, A/C, NO ACCIDENTS (WILL PROVIDE CARFAX REPORT), BRAND NEW BRAKES ALL AROUND! ONTARIO VEHICLE, HAS BEEN FULLY SERVICED!!!, EXCELLENT CONDITION, FULLY CERTIFIED.
CALL AT 647-720-6145
VISIT US AT WWW.RAHMANMOTORS.COM
Vehicle Features
