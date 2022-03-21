Menu
2010 Dodge Charger

179,000 KM

Details

$9,999

+ tax & licensing
$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

Rahman Motors

416-505-3554

2010 Dodge Charger

2010 Dodge Charger

4dr Sdn SXT AWD

2010 Dodge Charger

4dr Sdn SXT AWD

Location

Rahman Motors

1000 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8

416-505-3554

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

179,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8801903
  • VIN: 2B3CK3CV3AH274260

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 179,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2010 DODGE CHARGER SXT 4DR SEDEAN, ALL WHEEL DRIVE (AWD), ONLY 179K!!!, AUTOMATIC, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, POWER SEATS, KEY-LESS ENTRY, RADIO, CD PLAYER, A/C, NO ACCIDENTS (WILL PROVIDE CARFAX REPORT), BRAND NEW BRAKES ALL AROUND! ONTARIO VEHICLE, HAS BEEN FULLY SERVICED!!!, EXCELLENT CONDITION, FULLY CERTIFIED.

 

CALL AT 647-720-6145

 

VISIT US AT WWW.RAHMANMOTORS.COM

 

RAHMAN MOTORS

1000 DUNDAS ST EAST.

MISSISSAUGA, L4Y2B8

 

**PLEASE CALL IN ADVANCE TO CHECK AVAILABILITY**

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Warranty Included

