Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Dodge Grand Caravan

169,000 KM

Details Description Features

$7,985

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$7,985

+ taxes & licensing

Ontario Greenlight Motors

905-278-1300

Contact Seller
2010 Dodge Grand Caravan

2010 Dodge Grand Caravan

CERTIFIED, FULL STOW & GO

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Dodge Grand Caravan

CERTIFIED, FULL STOW & GO

Location

Ontario Greenlight Motors

1019 Lakeshore Road East, Mississauga, ON L5E 1E6

905-278-1300

  1. 1686327320
  2. 1686327323
  3. 1686327324
  4. 1686327321
  5. 1686327327
  6. 1686327326
  7. 1686327329
  8. 1686327331
  9. 1686327332
  10. 1686327342
  11. 1686327334
  12. 1686327338
  13. 1686327341
  14. 1686327337
  15. 1686327340
  16. 1686327344
  17. 1686327354
  18. 1686327355
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$7,985

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
169,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10048710

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 169,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Your one STOP used car Store,CARFAX CANADA,CERTIFIED INCLUDED in the price,ABSOLUTELY NOOO FEES,Check our FULL Inventory @ www.ontariogreenlightmotors.com!

CERTIFIED, FULL STOW AND GO GRAND CARAVAN, ALLOYS ,LEATHER WRAPPED STEERING, POWER SEATS, REAR AIR CONDITIONING

CARFAX CANADA Verified, A/C, ALL POWERED, NO FEES!!! ALL VEHICLES COME CERTIFIED AT NO EXTRA CHARGE.Please call our sales department for appointment!905 278 1300 Ontario Greenlight Motors All prices are plus HST and licensing""

www.ontariogreenlightmotors.com"

All types of credit, from good to bad, can qualify for an auto loan. No credit, no problem! EVERYONE IS APPROVED!"""""""""""

-------------------------------------------------

 

 

OUR MISSISSAUGA LOCATION:

1019 LAKESHORE ROAD EAST,MISSISSAUGA,L5E 1E6

@Corner of Lakeshore Road East and Ogden Avenue

 

Thank you!!!

 

905 278 1300

 

www.ontariogreenlightmotors.com

 

UCDA MEMBER and OMVIC REGISTERED

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Front Reading Lamps

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Warranty

Warranty Available

Exterior

Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Ontario Greenlight Motors

2010 Dodge Grand Car...
 169,000 KM
$7,985 + tax & lic
2017 Subaru Forester...
 191,000 KM
$14,985 + tax & lic
2017 Subaru Forester...
 209,000 KM
$13,985 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Ontario Greenlight Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Ontario Greenlight Motors

Ontario Greenlight Motors

1019 Lakeshore Road East, Mississauga, ON L5E 1E6

Call Dealer

905-278-XXXX

(click to show)

905-278-1300

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory