2010 Dodge Grand Caravan
4DR WGN
Location
Gardiner Motors
6455 Mississauga Rd - Unit 2, Mississauga, ON L5N 1A8
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
- Stock #: 2D4RN4DEXAR425824
- VIN: 2D4RN4DEXAR425824
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 214,000 KM
Vehicle Description
EXTENDED WARRANTY FOR 2 YEARS ($500 PACKAGE) FOR FREE. INCLUDED IN THE PRICE WITH ALL VEHICLES PURCHASED WITH SAFTEY CERTIFICATION.
WARRANTY DESCRIPTION: ALL CANADA AND USA WIDE. UNLIMITED KM. FOR ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIAL, 4X4/AWD, TURBO, TOWING.
NO REGISTRATION FEE.
NO (PLATES) LICENSING FEE.
SAFETY AND CERTIFICATION FOR $299.
NO HIDDEN FEES AT ALL.
EXCELLENT CONDITION. LOADED WITH. POWER WINDOWS. POWER LOCKS. POWER MIRRORS. KEYLESS ENTRY.power seats
STRONG HEAT. THIS VEHICLE HAS FULL SAFETY FEATURES.
DRIVES EXCELLENT. BEAUTIFUL SHAPE.
GUARANTEED UNBELIEVABLE PRICE.
COME FOR TEST DRIVE.
GARDINER MOTORS 6455 MISSISSAUGA ROAD.
YOU CAN GET BRAND NEW TIRES HERE WITH 50% DISCOUNT.
WE ALSO SCRAP YOUR UNWANTED CARS.
FOR FURTHER INQUIRIES PLEASE GIVE US A CALL AT 647-354-5500.
Vehicle Features
