Menu
Account
Sign In
<div class=t-text-xl><p>Your one STOP used car Store,CARFAX CANADA,CERTIFIED INCLUDED in the price,ABSOLUTELY NOOO FEES,Check our FULL Inventory @ www.ontariogreenlightmotors.com!</p><p>CERTIFIED, 7 PASSENGERS FULL STOW AND GO, LOW KM GRAND CARAVAN</p><p>CARFAX CANADA Verified, A/C, ALL POWERED,NO FEES!!! ALL VEHICLES COME CERTIFIED AT NO EXTRA CHARGE.Please call our sales department for appointment!905 278 1300 Ontario Greenlight Motors All prices are plus HST and licensing</p><p>www.ontariogreenlightmotors.com</p><p>All types of credit, from good to bad, can qualify for an auto loan. No credit, no problem! EVERYONE IS APPROVED!</p><p>-------------------------------------------------</p><p> </p><p> </p><p>OUR MISSISSAUGA LOCATION:</p><p>1019 LAKESHORE ROAD EAST,MISSISSAUGA,L5E 1E6</p><p>@Corner of Lakeshore Road East and Ogden Avenue</p><p> </p><p>Thank you!!!</p><p> </p><p>905 278 1300</p><p> </p><p>www.ontariogreenlightmotors.com</p><p> </p><p>UCDA MEMBER and OMVIC REGISTERED</p></div><p> </p>

2010 Dodge Grand Caravan

131,000 KM

Details Description Features

$8,785

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2010 Dodge Grand Caravan

CERTIFIED, 7 PASSENGERS, FULL STOW & GO, LOW KM

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Dodge Grand Caravan

CERTIFIED, 7 PASSENGERS, FULL STOW & GO, LOW KM

Location

Ontario Greenlight Motors

1019 Lakeshore Road East, Mississauga, ON L5E 1E6

905-278-1300

  1. 1707861665
  2. 1707861659
  3. 1707861660
  4. 1707861661
  5. 1707861664
  6. 1707861666
  7. 1707861669
  8. 1707861668
  9. 1707861677
  10. 1707861674
  11. 1707861673
  12. 1707861678
  13. 1707861675
  14. 1707861671
  15. 1707862212
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$8,785

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
131,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 131,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Your one STOP used car Store,CARFAX CANADA,CERTIFIED INCLUDED in the price,ABSOLUTELY NOOO FEES,Check our FULL Inventory @ www.ontariogreenlightmotors.com!

CERTIFIED, 7 PASSENGERS FULL STOW AND GO, LOW KM GRAND CARAVAN

CARFAX CANADA Verified, A/C, ALL POWERED,NO FEES!!! ALL VEHICLES COME CERTIFIED AT NO EXTRA CHARGE.Please call our sales department for appointment!905 278 1300 Ontario Greenlight Motors All prices are plus HST and licensing""

www.ontariogreenlightmotors.com"

All types of credit, from good to bad, can qualify for an auto loan. No credit, no problem! EVERYONE IS APPROVED!"""""""""""

-------------------------------------------------

 

 

OUR MISSISSAUGA LOCATION:

1019 LAKESHORE ROAD EAST,MISSISSAUGA,L5E 1E6

@Corner of Lakeshore Road East and Ogden Avenue

 

Thank you!!!

 

905 278 1300

 

www.ontariogreenlightmotors.com

 

UCDA MEMBER and OMVIC REGISTERED

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps

Warranty

Warranty Available

Exterior

Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Ontario Greenlight Motors

Used 2016 RAM 1500 CERTIFIED, ONLY 78,000, 5.7L HEMI, POWER LIFTGATE for sale in Mississauga, ON
2016 RAM 1500 CERTIFIED, ONLY 78,000, 5.7L HEMI, POWER LIFTGATE 78,000 KM $23,985 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Ford F-250 SUPER LOW KM, CREW CAB, 8 FOOT BOX, POWER LIFTGATE for sale in Mississauga, ON
2012 Ford F-250 SUPER LOW KM, CREW CAB, 8 FOOT BOX, POWER LIFTGATE 124,000 KM $12,985 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Ford Transit CERTIFIED, DIESEL, T-250 MEDIUM ROOF for sale in Mississauga, ON
2015 Ford Transit CERTIFIED, DIESEL, T-250 MEDIUM ROOF 197,000 KM $21,985 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Ontario Greenlight Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Ontario Greenlight Motors

Ontario Greenlight Motors

1019 Lakeshore Road East, Mississauga, ON L5E 1E6

Call Dealer

905-278-XXXX

(click to show)

905-278-1300

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$8,785

+ taxes & licensing

Ontario Greenlight Motors

905-278-1300

Contact Seller
2010 Dodge Grand Caravan