2010 Dodge Grand Caravan

193,000 KM

$5,895

+ tax & licensing
$5,895

+ taxes & licensing

E-Zee Wheels Auto Sales

905-271-9127

2010 Dodge Grand Caravan

2010 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE

2010 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE

E-Zee Wheels Auto Sales

825 Lakeshore Rd. East, Mississauga, ON L5E 1C9

905-271-9127

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,895

+ taxes & licensing

193,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 7213229
  Stock #: 5303
  VIN: 2d4rn4de8ar306475

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gold
  • Interior Colour DARKGREY
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 193,000 KM

Vehicle Description

AUTO , 6 CYL., 3.3 LT., FULL STOW AND GO , SEVEN PASSENGERS , SOLD CERTIFIED , EXTRA CLEAN , LOOKS AND DRIVES GREAT !! taxes and licensing are extra . Call ( 905 ) 271-9127 , e.mail : e-zeewheels@rogers.com...www.e-zeewheels.com

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Tinted Glass
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Warranty Available
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

E-Zee Wheels Auto Sales

825 Lakeshore Rd. East, Mississauga, ON L5E 1C9

905-271-9127

