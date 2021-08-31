2010 Dodge Grand Caravan

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,995 + taxes & licensing 1 5 6 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 7847985

7847985 Stock #: 5332

5332 VIN: 2D4RN4DE7AR311957

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Dark Grey

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 7

Mileage 156,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Brake Assist Stability Control Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Exterior Fog Lights Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Seats Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Engine Immobilizer Convenience Keyless Entry Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Front Reading Lamps Third Passenger Door Fourth Passenger Door Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Bluetooth Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Folding Rear Seat Heated Seats Split Rear Seat Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat 3rd Row Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Warranty Warranty Available Powertrain Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Wheel Covers

