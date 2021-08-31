Menu
2010 Dodge Grand Caravan

156,000 KM

Details Description Features

$5,995

+ tax & licensing
$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

E-Zee Wheels Auto Sales

905-271-9127

2010 Dodge Grand Caravan

2010 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE

2010 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE

Location

E-Zee Wheels Auto Sales

825 Lakeshore Rd. East, Mississauga, ON L5E 1C9

905-271-9127

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

156,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7847985
  • Stock #: 5332
  • VIN: 2D4RN4DE7AR311957

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 156,000 KM

Vehicle Description

AUTO , 6 CYL., SEVEN PASSENGERS , FULL STOW AND GO , ACCIDENT FREE , LOOKS AND DRIVES GREAT . Power windows , power door locks , power mirrors , front and rear a/c.  and heat . alloy rims , tilt steering , cruise , and more . Priced to sell . " CERTIFIED " taxes and licensing are extra . Call (905) 271-9127 , e.mail : e-zeewheels@rogers.com...www.e-zeewheels.com

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Warranty Available
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Wheel Covers

