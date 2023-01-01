$4,998+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$4,998
+ taxes & licensing
Autotech Emporium
905-290-1319
2010 Dodge Grand Caravan
2010 Dodge Grand Caravan
7-Passenger Trade Special
Location
Autotech Emporium
1694 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L7
905-290-1319
$4,998
+ taxes & licensing
206,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9739450
- Stock #: 6860
- VIN: 2d4rn4de7ar311427
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 6860
- Mileage 206,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Mechanical
Power Steering
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Windows
Rear Defrost
Seating
7 PASSENGER
Additional Features
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Autotech Emporium
Autotech Emporium
1694 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L7