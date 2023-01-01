2010 Dodge Journey

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,933 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 8 2 , 6 9 5 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10451349

10451349 Stock #: 17517D

17517D VIN: 3D4PG4FB1AT173186

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Gray

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 17517D

Mileage 182,695 KM

Vehicle Features Packages Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Brake Assist Stability Control Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Media / Nav / Comm Air Conditioning AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player CD Changer Auxiliary Audio Input Interior Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Tire Pressure Monitor Front Reading Lamps Rear Reading Lamps Rear Bench Seat Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Power Outlet Exterior Temporary spare tire Additional Features Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.