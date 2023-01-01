Menu
2010 Dodge Journey

182,695 KM

$7,933

+ tax & licensing
$7,933

+ taxes & licensing

Danny and Sons Auto Sales

905-848-3333

2010 Dodge Journey

2010 Dodge Journey

SE

2010 Dodge Journey

SE

Location

Danny and Sons Auto Sales

1162 Dundas St West, Mississauga, ON L5C 1E1

905-848-3333

$7,933

+ taxes & licensing

182,695KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10451349
  • Stock #: 17517D
  • VIN: 3D4PG4FB1AT173186

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 17517D
  • Mileage 182,695 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Auxiliary Audio Input

Interior

Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Exterior

Temporary spare tire

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

