Danny and Sons Auto Sales
905-848-3333
2010 Dodge Journey
SE
1162 Dundas St West, Mississauga, ON L5C 1E1
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
182,695KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10451349
- Stock #: 17517D
- VIN: 3D4PG4FB1AT173186
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 182,695 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Auxiliary Audio Input
Interior
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Exterior
Temporary spare tire
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
Danny and Sons Auto Sales
1162 Dundas St West, Mississauga, ON L5C 1E1