2010 Dodge Journey

140,700 KM

Details Description Features

$5,990

+ tax & licensing
$5,990

+ taxes & licensing

HDO Cars Inc.

416-857-0095

2010 Dodge Journey

2010 Dodge Journey

7 PASSENGERS, NO ACCIDENT, ONE OWNER, CERTIFIED

2010 Dodge Journey

7 PASSENGERS, NO ACCIDENT, ONE OWNER, CERTIFIED

Location

HDO Cars Inc.

1000 Dundas St W Unit 114, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8

416-857-0095

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,990

+ taxes & licensing

140,700KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6349349
  • VIN: 3D4PG4FB1AT206526

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 140,700 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 DODGE JOURNEY, 7 PASSENGERS, NO ACCIDENT, ONE OWNER, LOW KMS, CERTIFIED

This Accident free, Clean Carfax, 7 Passenger Dodge Journey comes CERTIFIED IN THIS PRICE, NO EXTRA CHARGES FOR SAFETY CERTIFICATION

POWER WINDOWS- AIR CONDITIONING -  POWER STEERING – CRUISE CONTROL -  TILT WHEEL – POWER LOCKS – POWER MIRRORS

2 Years Engine/Transmission Warranty Available

Financing Available ! 

Carfax report Available !

Call or Text : 416-857-0095

Email : hdocars@hotmail.com

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Tinted Glass
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Wheel Covers

Email HDO Cars Inc.

HDO Cars Inc.

HDO Cars Inc.

1000 Dundas St W Unit 114, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8

