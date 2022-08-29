$8,880+ tax & licensing
2010 Dodge Journey
SUNROOF,HEATED SEATS,REMOTE START,CERTIFIED
Location
HDO Cars Inc.
1000 Dundas St E Unit 114, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 9094060
- VIN: 3D4PG5FV8AT204935
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 153,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2010 DODGE JOURNEY, SUNROOF,HEATED SEATS,REMOTE START,CERTIFIED
COMES CERTIFIED IN THIS PRICE!! NO EXTRA CHARGES FOR SAFETY CERTIFICATION!!
SUNROOF
HEATED SEATS
POWER SEATS
Excellent Condition. Has been very well maintained with full service history.
Comes with the following options:
KEYLESS ENTRY-– POWER WINDOWS- AIR CONDITIONING - POWER STEERING – CRUISE CONTROL – POWER LOCKS – POWER MIRRORS
2 Years Engine/Transmission Warranty Available
Financing Available !
Carfax report Available !
Call or Text : 416-857-0095
Vehicle Features
