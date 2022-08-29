Menu
2010 Dodge Journey

153,000 KM

Details

$8,880

+ tax & licensing
$8,880

+ taxes & licensing

HDO Cars Inc.

416-857-0095

2010 Dodge Journey

2010 Dodge Journey

SUNROOF,HEATED SEATS,REMOTE START,CERTIFIED

2010 Dodge Journey

SUNROOF,HEATED SEATS,REMOTE START,CERTIFIED

Location

HDO Cars Inc.

1000 Dundas St E Unit 114, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8

416-857-0095

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,880

+ taxes & licensing

153,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 9094060
  VIN: 3D4PG5FV8AT204935

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 153,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2010 DODGE JOURNEY, SUNROOF,HEATED SEATS,REMOTE START,CERTIFIED

COMES CERTIFIED IN THIS PRICE!! NO EXTRA CHARGES FOR SAFETY CERTIFICATION!!

SUNROOF

HEATED SEATS

POWER SEATS

Excellent Condition. Has been very well maintained with full service history.

Comes with the following options:

KEYLESS ENTRY-– POWER WINDOWS- AIR CONDITIONING -  POWER STEERING – CRUISE CONTROL  – POWER LOCKS – POWER MIRRORS

2 Years Engine/Transmission Warranty Available

Financing Available ! 

Carfax report Available !

Call or Text : 416-857-0095

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Warranty Available
CD Player

