2010 Dodge Ram 1500

252,000 KM

Details Description Features

$9,500

+ tax & licensing
$9,500

+ taxes & licensing

Gardiner Motors

647-354-5500

2010 Dodge Ram 1500

2010 Dodge Ram 1500

4WD CREW CAB 140.5"

2010 Dodge Ram 1500

4WD CREW CAB 140.5"

Location

Gardiner Motors

6455 Mississauga Rd - Unit 2, Mississauga, ON L5N 1A8

647-354-5500

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$9,500

+ taxes & licensing

252,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10226250
  • Stock #: 1D7RV1CT1AS223468
  • VIN: 1D7RV1CT1AS223468

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 252,000 KM

Vehicle Description

EXTENDED WARRANTY FOR 2 YEARS ($500 PACKAGE) FOR FREE. INCLUDED IN THE PRICE WITH ALL VEHICLES PURCHASED WITH SAFTEY CERTIFICATION.


WARRANTY DESCRIPTION: ALL CANADA AND USA WIDE. UNLIMITED KM. FOR ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIAL, 4X4/AWD, TURBO, TOWING.


NO REGISTRATION FEE.


NO (PLATES) LICENSING FEE.


SAFETY AND CERTIFICATION FOR $299.


NO HIDDEN FEES AT ALL.


EXCELLENT CONDITION. LOADED WITH. POWER WINDOWS. POWER LOCKS. POWER MIRRORS. KEYLESS ENTRY.


STRONG HEAT. THIS VEHICLE HAS FULL SAFETY FEATURES.


DRIVES EXCELLENT. BEAUTIFUL SHAPE.


GUARANTEED UNBELIEVABLE PRICE.


COME FOR TEST DRIVE.


GARDINER MOTORS 6455 MISSISSAUGA ROAD.


YOU CAN GET BRAND NEW TIRES HERE WITH 50% DISCOUNT.


WE ALSO SCRAP YOUR UNWANTED CARS.


FOR FURTHER INQUIRIES PLEASE GIVE US A CALL AT 647-354-5500.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
dvd player
Satellite Radio

Safety

Passenger Airbag

Additional Features

Auto Dimming Mirrors
Entertainment System
Driver Side Airbag

