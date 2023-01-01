$2,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$2,995
+ taxes & licensing
Tabangi Motors
905-670-3738
2010 Ford Edge
2010 Ford Edge
No Accident Panoramic Roof Leather Heated Seats
Location
Tabangi Motors
5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5
905-670-3738
$2,995
+ taxes & licensing
239,190KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10500123
- Stock #: 12373FA
- VIN: 2FMDK3JC7ABA77482
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 12373FA
- Mileage 239,190 KM
Vehicle Description
-PUBLIC OFFER BEFORE WHOLESALE These vehicles fall outside our parameters for retail. A diamond in the rough these offerings tend to be higher mileage older model years or may require some mechanical work to pass safety Sold as is without warranty What you see is what you pay plus tax Available for a limited time. See disclaimer below.
This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested, and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound, or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Get the versatility of an SUV with car-like driving dynamics with the Ford Edge crossover. It has a smooth, comfortable ride with room for five and generous cargo space to boot. The well crafted interior is appointed with quality materials and impressive technology. Thanks to its family friendly safety features, you can drive with confidence in the Ford Edge. This SUV has 239,190 kms. It's red in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 265HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air, Rear Air, Tilt, Cruise, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors.
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Seating
Leather Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Body Colour Door Handles
Mini spare tire
Intermittent speed-sensitive windshield wipers
Body colour spoiler
Rear 2-speed wiper
Solar tinted front windows
P245/60R18 all-season BSW tires
Body colour upper/MIC black lower bumpers
Black rocker/door clad mouldings
3-bar chrome grille
Quad beam halogen headlamps
Fog lamps w/chrome bezel
Body colour manual folding pwr side mirrors w/integrated blind spot mirrors
Privacy glass on rear doors, quarter windows & liftgate
Interior
Steering Wheel Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Cargo Area Light
Rear Window Defroster
(2) coat hooks
Rear centre armrest
Front seatback map pockets
Overhead console w/sunglass holder
(6) cup holders
Chromed door handles
Message centre w/compass
Rear cargo management system located under floor
Textured aluminum instrument panel finish
(3) grab handles
60/40 fold-flat reclining 2nd row bench seat
EasyFold remote rear seat release
Front console w/deep bin
Pwr windows w/driver one-touch up/down front/rear disable
Battery saver w/accessory delay
SecuriLock Encrypted Passive Anti-Theft System (EPATS)
Front sunvisors w/illuminated vanity mirrors
1st & 2nd row map lights
Gear shifter w/chrome bezel
Leather wrapped shifter w/colour keyed shift knob
(2) cargo tie-down hooks w/net
Dual zone automatic temp control w/chrome registers, particulate air filter
(4) 12V pwr points -inc: front instrument panel, centre console, 2nd row & cargo area
Instrumentation -inc: tachometer, low washer fluid, oil pressure, fuel cap, oil change reminder, door/liftgate ajar, low coolant, lamp outage indicator
Mechanical
Front Wheel Drive
Pwr steering
Dual chrome exhaust tips
4-wheel pwr anti-lock disc brakes
3.16 Axle Ratio
3.5L V6 Duratec 35 engine
One touch integrated start (OTIS)
Windows
Panoramic Roof
Comfort
air
rear air
Dual Zone Climate Control
Convenience
cruise
tilt
Media / Nav / Comm
Roof Antenna
Safety
Dual note horn
Rear child safety locks
AdvanceTrac w/roll stability control (RSC)
Tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS)
SOS post crash alert system
Front dual stage air bags w/occupant classification system
Safety canopy system w/rollover sensor
Front seat side impact air bags
LATCH (Lower Anchors & Tethers for Children) -inc: (2) in 2nd row
Personal Safety System -inc: seat belt pretensioners, load limiting retractors, front height adjustable seat belts, driver seat positioning sensor, crash severity sensor, front BeltMinder
Additional Features
BACK UP SENSORS
2nd row heat & A/C vents
Driver's Power Seat
AM / FM / CD Player
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Tabangi Motors
Tabangi Motors
5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5