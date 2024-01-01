Menu
The Ford Edge is an amazingly capable 5-passenger crossover thats designed to deliver it all - in head-turning style. This 2010 Ford Edge is fresh on our lot in Mississauga. <br> <br> -PUBLIC OFFER BEFORE WHOLESALE These vehicles fall outside our parameters for retail. A diamond in the rough these offerings tend to be higher mileage older model years or may require some mechanical work to pass safety Sold as is without warranty What you see is what you pay plus tax Available for a limited time. See disclaimer below.<br><br>This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested, and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound, or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.<br><br> <br>Get the versatility of an SUV with car-like driving dynamics with the Ford Edge crossover. It has a smooth, comfortable ride with room for five and generous cargo space to boot. The well crafted interior is appointed with quality materials and impressive technology. Thanks to its family friendly safety features, you can drive with confidence in the Ford Edge. This SUV has 254,832 kms. Its grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 265HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.

2010 Ford Edge

255,138 KM

$3,500

+ tax & licensing
2010 Ford Edge

SEL Bluetooth Panoramic Roof Heated Seats Leather

2010 Ford Edge

SEL Bluetooth Panoramic Roof Heated Seats Leather

Tabangi Motors

5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5

905-670-3738

$3,500

+ taxes & licensing

Used
255,138KM
VIN 2FMDK3JC1ABB30760

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 15300A
  • Mileage 255,138 KM

Vehicle Description

The Ford Edge is an amazingly capable 5-passenger crossover that's designed to deliver it all - in head-turning style. This 2010 Ford Edge is fresh on our lot in Mississauga.

-PUBLIC OFFER BEFORE WHOLESALE These vehicles fall outside our parameters for retail. A diamond in the rough these offerings tend to be higher mileage older model years or may require some mechanical work to pass safety Sold as is without warranty What you see is what you pay plus tax Available for a limited time. See disclaimer below.

This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested, and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound, or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.


Get the versatility of an SUV with car-like driving dynamics with the Ford Edge crossover. It has a smooth, comfortable ride with room for five and generous cargo space to boot. The well crafted interior is appointed with quality materials and impressive technology. Thanks to its family friendly safety features, you can drive with confidence in the Ford Edge. This SUV has 254,832 kms. It's grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 265HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Leather Seats

Alloy Wheels

Steering Wheel Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS

air
rear air
Dual Zone Climate Control

cruise
tilt

Bluetooth

AM / FM / CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

$3,500

+ taxes & licensing

2010 Ford Edge