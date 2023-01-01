$2,800+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2010 Ford Escape
XLT
2010 Ford Escape
XLT
Location
Danny and Sons Auto Sales
1162 Dundas St West, Mississauga, ON L5C 1E1
905-848-3333
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$2,800
+ taxes & licensing
259,333KM
Used
As Is Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1FMCU0D75AKA51486
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gold
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 17626D
- Mileage 259,333 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Luggage Rack
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Danny and Sons Auto Sales
2010 Ford Fusion SPORT 189,605 KM SOLD + tax & lic
2017 Ford Focus SE 204,833 KM $9,933 + tax & lic
2005 Lincoln Aviator 4WD AS-IS 245,900 KM $1,700 + tax & lic
Email Danny and Sons Auto Sales
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Danny and Sons Auto Sales
1162 Dundas St West, Mississauga, ON L5C 1E1
Call Dealer
905-848-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$2,800
+ taxes & licensing
Danny and Sons Auto Sales
905-848-3333
2010 Ford Escape