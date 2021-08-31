Menu
2010 Ford Escape

166,000 KM

Details Description Features

$6,450

+ tax & licensing
$6,450

+ taxes & licensing

Ryder Motors Inc.

905-208-5000

2010 Ford Escape

2010 Ford Escape

XLT,LEATHER & HEATED SEATS,ALLOY WHEELS,CERTIFIED

2010 Ford Escape

XLT,LEATHER & HEATED SEATS,ALLOY WHEELS,CERTIFIED

Location

Ryder Motors Inc.

1000 Dundas St E #104, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8

905-208-5000

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$6,450

+ taxes & licensing

166,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7762218
  • VIN: 1FMCU0D74AKC70245

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 166,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2010 FORD ESCAPE XLT, COMES FULLY SAFETY CERTIFIED AND VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT WITH NO EXTRA CHARGE. 

 

***LEATHER SEATS

***HEATED SEATS

***ALLOY WHEELS

 

EQUIPPED WITH 

*** BLUETOOTH,AUX, POWER LOCKS, POWER WINDOWS, POWER MIRRORS,POWER DRIVER SEAT, AIR CONDITIONER, CD PLAYER, RADIO, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, FRONT HEATED SEATS, AND MANY MORE ADVANCED FEATURES. 

EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE. 

PLEASE CALL CALL IRFAN AT 905 208 5000 FOR MORE INFORMATION ABOUT THIS VEHICLE OR BOOK A APPOINTMENT FOR VIEWING AND TEST DRIVE. THANK YOU 

RYDER MOTORS 

PHONE 905 208 5000 

RYDERMOTORS@GMAIL.COM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Tilt Steering Wheel
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

