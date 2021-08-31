+ taxes & licensing
905-208-5000
1000 Dundas St E #104, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8
905-208-5000
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
2010 FORD ESCAPE XLT, COMES FULLY SAFETY CERTIFIED AND VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT WITH NO EXTRA CHARGE.
***LEATHER SEATS
***HEATED SEATS
***ALLOY WHEELS
EQUIPPED WITH
*** BLUETOOTH,AUX, POWER LOCKS, POWER WINDOWS, POWER MIRRORS,POWER DRIVER SEAT, AIR CONDITIONER, CD PLAYER, RADIO, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, FRONT HEATED SEATS, AND MANY MORE ADVANCED FEATURES.
EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE.
PLEASE CALL CALL IRFAN AT 905 208 5000 FOR MORE INFORMATION ABOUT THIS VEHICLE OR BOOK A APPOINTMENT FOR VIEWING AND TEST DRIVE. THANK YOU
RYDER MOTORS
PHONE 905 208 5000
RYDERMOTORS@GMAIL.COM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
1000 Dundas St E #104, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8