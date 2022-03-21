Menu
2010 Ford Escape

207,000 KM

$4,620

+ tax & licensing
$4,620

+ taxes & licensing

Gardiner Motors

647-354-5500

2010 Ford Escape

2010 Ford Escape

4WD 4dr V6 Auto Limited

2010 Ford Escape

4WD 4dr V6 Auto Limited

Location

Gardiner Motors

6455 Mississauga Rd - Unit 2, Mississauga, ON L5N 1A8

647-354-5500

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$4,620

+ taxes & licensing

207,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8816105
  • Stock #: 1FMCU9EG1AKC02214
  • VIN: 1FMCU9EG1AKC02214

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 1FMCU9EG1AKC02214
  • Mileage 207,000 KM

Vehicle Description

SAFETY+CERTIFICATION INCLUDED IN THE PRICE!!!


2 MONTHS FREE WARRANTY FOR ENGINE!!! OR


EXTENDED WARRANTY FOR 2 YEARS WITH UNLIMITED KM FOR ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIAL, 4X4/AWD, TURBO, TOWING. FOR ONLY $250.


EXCELLENT CONDITION. LOADED WITH. POWER WINDOWS. POWER LOCKS. KEYLESS ENTRY. STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, SUNROOF, LEATHER, 


THIS VEHICLE HAS FULL SAFETY FEATURES.


PET-FREE. DRIVES EXCELLENT. BEAUTIFUL SHAPE.


GUARANTEED UNBELIEVABLE PRICE.


NO DEALER OR ANY HIDDEN FEES AT ALL.


COME FOR TEST DRIVE.


FINANCING AVAILABLE.


GARDINER MOTORS 6455 MISSISSAUGA ROAD.


YOU CAN GET BRAND NEW TIRES HERE WITH 50% DISCOUNT.


WE ALSO SCRAP YOUR UNWANTED CARS.


 

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Air Conditioning
tilt steering
Keyless Entry
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Sunroof/Moonroof
ABS Brakes
Entertainment System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Gardiner Motors

Gardiner Motors

6455 Mississauga Rd - Unit 2, Mississauga, ON L5N 1A8

647-354-5500

