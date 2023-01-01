Menu
COMES WITH OEM SIDE STEP EXTENDED WARRANTY FOR 2 YEARS ($500 PACKAGE) FOR FREE. INCLUDED IN THE PRICE WITH ALL VEHICLES PURCHASED WITH SAFTEY CERTIFICATION. WARRANTY DESCRIPTION: ALL CANADA AND USA WIDE. UNLIMITED KM. FOR ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIAL, 4X4/AWD, TURBO, TOWING. SAFETY AND CERTIFICATION FOR $299. NO HIDDEN FEES AT ALL. EXCELLENT CONDITION. LOADED WITH. POWER WINDOWS. POWER LOCKS. POWER MIRRORS. KEYLESS ENTRY. STRONG HEAT. THIS VEHICLE HAS FULL SAFETY FEATURES. DRIVES EXCELLENT. BEAUTIFUL SHAPE.

2010 Ford F-150

238,000 KM

$6,200

+ tax & licensing
2010 Ford F-150

2WD SUPERCREW

2010 Ford F-150

2WD SUPERCREW

Gardiner Motors

6455 Mississauga Rd - Unit 2, Mississauga, ON L5N 1A8

647-354-5500

$6,200

+ taxes & licensing

238,000KM
Used
VIN 1FTEW1C83AKE06310

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 1FTEW1C83AKE06310
  • Mileage 238,000 KM

Power Options

Power Windows

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Windows

Sunroof/Moonroof

Convenience

Tow Package

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Interior

Digital clock
Rear Window Defroster

Safety

Night Vision
Child-Safety Locks

Comfort

Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features

Hill Ascent Control
Automatic Headlight

Gardiner Motors

Gardiner Motors

6455 Mississauga Rd - Unit 2, Mississauga, ON L5N 1A8

647-354-5500

$6,200

+ taxes & licensing

Gardiner Motors

647-354-5500

2010 Ford F-150