2010 Ford F-150

4WD SuperCab 145 XLT

2010 Ford F-150

4WD SuperCab 145 XLT

Location

Peel Chrysler Fiat

212 Lakeshore Rd West, Mississauga, ON L5H 1G6

905-278-6181

$10,730

+ taxes & licensing

  • 166,456KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4919331
  • Stock #: 200030A (AS-IS)
  • VIN: 1FTEX1E81AFB01309
Exterior Colour
Blue
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
2-door

OPEN 24 HOURS 7 DAYS A WEEK ONLINE SHOPPING. NOW OFFERING CURBSIDE PICK UP, HOME DELIVERY, TOUCHLESS EXPERIENCE! WE TAKE ALL TRADES CREDIT. WE SHIP ANYWHERE IN CANADA! OUR TEAM IS READY TO SERVE YOU 7 DAYS! COME SEE WHY ''NOBODY BEATS A DEAL FROM PEEL!'' Vehicle sold ''as-is''. The motor vehicle sold under this contract is being sold ''as-is'' and is not represented as being roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. it may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. Vehicle is not roadworthy and cannot be driven off premises. Towing to be arranged at buyer's expense. No warranty implied or promised.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Peel Chrysler Fiat

Peel Chrysler Fiat

212 Lakeshore Rd West, Mississauga, ON L5H 1G6

