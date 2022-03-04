Menu
2010 Ford F-150

282,000 KM

Details Description Features

$6,999

+ tax & licensing
$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

Rahman Motors

416-505-3554

2010 Ford F-150

2010 Ford F-150

SuperCab 145" XL

2010 Ford F-150

SuperCab 145" XL

Location

Rahman Motors

6455 Mississauga Rd, Mississauga, ON L5N 1A6

416-505-3554

$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

282,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8503598
  • Stock #: D57895
  • VIN: 1FTFX1CV8AFD57895

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # D57895
  • Mileage 282,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2010 FORD F-150 SUPERCAB XL, 2 WHEEL DRIVE (2WD), ONLY 282K!!!, LOADED, BACK-UP CAMERA, AUTOMATIC, 2 DOOR, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, KEY-LESS ENTRY, BLUETOOTH, RADIO, CD PLAYER, AUX, A/C, ALLOY RIMS, VEHICLE SOLD AS IS.

(The motor vehicle sold under this contract is being sold as-is and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.)


CALL AT 416-505-3554

VISIT US AT WWW.RAHMANMOTORS.COM

RAHMAN MOTORS
6455 MISSISSAUGA RD.
MISSISSAUGA, L5N1A6, ON

**PLEASE CALL IN ADVANCE TO CHECK AVAILABILITY**

Vehicle Features

Rear Wheel Drive
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Pwr rack & pinion steering
HD shock absorbers
Rear 2-stage variable rate leaf springs
2-ton jack
4-wheel anti-lock disc brakes
Front Coil Springs
155 amp alternator
Long-spindle double wishbone coil-over-shock front axle
72-amp/hr HD maintenance-free battery
Tilt Steering Column
glove box
Securilock anti-theft ignition
Front grab handles
CARGO LAMP
Interval wipers
Black front/rear stone cuffs
Removable tailgate w/key lock & Lift Assist
Easy Fuel capless fuel filler
Rear underframe winch-type spare tire carrier w/safety catch
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Dual note horn
Side-impact airbags
Roll Stability Control w/trailer sway control
Dual-stage front airbags w/passenger occupancy sensor
Safety canopy curtain airbags
3-point seat belts in all rear positions
Autolock features for child safety seats
engine coolant temp
Instrumentation -inc: tachometer
Oil pressure
voltmeter
odometer
fuel gauge
2-point centre lap belt
Front seat belts -inc: outboard height adjustable shoulder belts
6-1/2' pickup box w/4 cargo box tie down hooks

