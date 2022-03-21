Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Ford F-150

215,000 KM

Details Description Features

$13,499

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$13,499

+ taxes & licensing

Rahman Motors

416-505-3554

Contact Seller
2010 Ford F-150

2010 Ford F-150

4WD SUPERCREW 145" XLT

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Ford F-150

4WD SUPERCREW 145" XLT

Location

Rahman Motors

1000 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8

416-505-3554

  1. 8815100
  2. 8815100
  3. 8815100
  4. 8815100
  5. 8815100
  6. 8815100
  7. 8815100
  8. 8815100
  9. 8815100
  10. 8815100
  11. 8815100
  12. 8815100
  13. 8815100
  14. 8815100
  15. 8815100
  16. 8815100
  17. 8815100
  18. 8815100
  19. 8815100
  20. 8815100
  21. 8815100
  22. 8815100
  23. 8815100
  24. 8815100
  25. 8815100
  26. 8815100
  27. 8815100
  28. 8815100
Contact Seller

$13,499

+ taxes & licensing

215,000KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8815100
  • Stock #: C38600
  • VIN: 1FTFW1EV4AFC38600

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 215,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2010 FORD F-150, 4WD SUPERCREW 145" XLT, ONLY 215!!!, 5.4L TRITON!! LOADED, BACK-UP CANERA, AUTOMATIC, 4 DOOR, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, KEY-LESS ENTRY, RADIO, CD PLAYER, AUX, A/C, ALLOY RIMS, CLEAN CARFAX (WILL PROVIDE CARFAX REPORT), ONTARIO VEHICLE, HAS BEEN FULLY SERVICED!!!, EXCELLENT CONDITION, FULLY CERTIFIED.

CALL AT 647-720-6145

VISIT US AT WWW.RAHMANMOTORS.COM

RAHMAN MOTORS
1000 DUNDAS ST E,
MISSISSAUGA, L4Y 2B8, ON


**PLEASE CALL IN ADVANCE TO CHECK AVAILABILITY**

Vehicle Features

ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Pwr rack & pinion steering
Rear 2-stage variable rate leaf springs
2-ton jack
4-wheel anti-lock disc brakes
Front Coil Springs
Easy Fuel capless fuel filler
155 amp alternator
Long-spindle double wishbone coil-over-shock front axle
72-amp/hr HD maintenance-free battery
CARGO LAMP
Removable tailgate w/key lock & Lift Assist
Rear underframe winch-type spare tire carrier w/safety catch
Bright headlamps w/autolamp
SPEED CONTROL
glove box
Colour-coordinated carpet
Delayed accessory pwr
outside temp display
Pwr windows w/1-touch driver down
Seatback map pockets
Securilock anti-theft ignition
Rear grab handles
Front/rear aux pwr point
Front grab handles
Front/rear dome lamps
Fade-to-off interior lamps w/integrated map lamps
Air conditioning registers -inc: chrome rings
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child safety rear door locks
Dual note horn
Side-impact airbags
Roll Stability Control w/trailer sway control
Dual-stage front airbags w/passenger occupancy sensor
Safety canopy curtain airbags
3-point seat belts in all rear positions
Autolock features for child safety seats
engine coolant temp
Instrumentation -inc: tachometer
Oil pressure
voltmeter
odometer
fuel gauge
Belt-Minder w/audio mute
MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter
audio volume limiter
early low fuel warning
programmable sound chimes
2-point centre lap belt
obsidian vanes
Front seat belts -inc: outboard height adjustable shoulder belts

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Rahman Motors

2007 Infiniti G35 Se...
 156,000 KM
$9,499 + tax & lic
2011 Subaru Impreza ...
 140,000 KM
$9,650 + tax & lic
2010 Dodge Charger 4...
 179,000 KM
$9,999 + tax & lic

Email Rahman Motors

Rahman Motors

Rahman Motors

1000 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8

Call Dealer

416-505-XXXX

(click to show)

416-505-3554

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory