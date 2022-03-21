2010 Ford F-150

$13,499 + taxes & licensing 2 1 5 , 0 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8815100

8815100 Stock #: C38600

C38600 VIN: 1FTFW1EV4AFC38600

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Gray

Body Style Pickup Truck

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 215,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Pwr rack & pinion steering Rear 2-stage variable rate leaf springs 2-ton jack 4-wheel anti-lock disc brakes Front Coil Springs Easy Fuel capless fuel filler 155 amp alternator Long-spindle double wishbone coil-over-shock front axle 72-amp/hr HD maintenance-free battery Exterior CARGO LAMP Removable tailgate w/key lock & Lift Assist Rear underframe winch-type spare tire carrier w/safety catch Bright headlamps w/autolamp Interior SPEED CONTROL glove box Colour-coordinated carpet Delayed accessory pwr outside temp display Pwr windows w/1-touch driver down Seatback map pockets Securilock anti-theft ignition Rear grab handles Front/rear aux pwr point Front grab handles Front/rear dome lamps Fade-to-off interior lamps w/integrated map lamps Air conditioning registers -inc: chrome rings Safety TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Child safety rear door locks Dual note horn Side-impact airbags Roll Stability Control w/trailer sway control Dual-stage front airbags w/passenger occupancy sensor Safety canopy curtain airbags 3-point seat belts in all rear positions Autolock features for child safety seats Powertrain engine coolant temp Convenience Instrumentation -inc: tachometer Additional Features Oil pressure voltmeter odometer fuel gauge Belt-Minder w/audio mute MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter audio volume limiter early low fuel warning programmable sound chimes 2-point centre lap belt obsidian vanes Front seat belts -inc: outboard height adjustable shoulder belts

