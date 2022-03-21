$13,499+ tax & licensing
416-505-3554
2010 Ford F-150
4WD SUPERCREW 145" XLT
Location
Rahman Motors
1000 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8
$13,499
- Listing ID: 8815100
- Stock #: C38600
- VIN: 1FTFW1EV4AFC38600
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 215,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2010 FORD F-150, 4WD SUPERCREW 145" XLT, ONLY 215!!!, 5.4L TRITON!! LOADED, BACK-UP CANERA, AUTOMATIC, 4 DOOR, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, KEY-LESS ENTRY, RADIO, CD PLAYER, AUX, A/C, ALLOY RIMS, CLEAN CARFAX (WILL PROVIDE CARFAX REPORT), ONTARIO VEHICLE, HAS BEEN FULLY SERVICED!!!, EXCELLENT CONDITION, FULLY CERTIFIED.
Vehicle Features
