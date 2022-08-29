Menu
2010 Ford F-150

191,003 KM

Details

$8,995

+ tax & licensing
Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

905-828-1600

XLT

Location

2395 Motorway Blvd, Mississauga, ON L5L 1V4

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

191,003KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9316483
  • Stock #: 12630A
  • VIN: 1FTFW1EV2AFA47712

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red Candy Dual-Coat Metallic
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 191,003 KM

Vehicle Description

JUST TRADED IN !!! XTR PACKAGE, SUPER CREW, 4x4, 5.4L, AUTO, REAR VIEW CAMERA, ALLOY WHEELS, FULL POWER GROUP, AM/FM CD, F+S AIR BAGS, AUTO/LIGHTS, TOW, ABS, TRACTION, KEYLESS ENTRY, CERTIFY YOURSELF AND SAVE $$$$ !!!! (For vehicles marked As-Is) This vehicle is being sold as-is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. And remember.....WE'LL BUY YOUR CAR EVEN IF YOU DON'T BUY OURS !!!

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Immobilizer
Front Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Power Steering
tinted windows
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Entry
Power Outlet
Auxiliary Audio Input
8 Cylinder Engine
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Flex Fuel Capability
Hill Ascent Control
Automatic head lights
A/T
Conventional Spare Tire
6-Speed A/T
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
Adaptative Cruise Control

