$14,996

+ taxes & licensing

Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

905-828-1600

2010 Ford F-250

LARIAT

LARIAT

Location

2395 Motorway Blvd, Mississauga, ON L5L 1V4

  • 381,831KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5195585
  • Stock #: N200343A
  • VIN: 1FTSW2BR4AEB21942
Exterior Colour
Vermillion Red
Fuel Type
Diesel
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

JUST TRADED IN !!! F250 SUPER DUTY LARIAT, V8 POWERSTROKE DIESEL, NAVIGATION, REAR VIEW CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, P/GLASS ROOF, LEATHER, 20"" ALLOY WHEELS, PARK ASSIST, FULL POWER GROUP, D/POWER SEATS W/MEM, STEERING CONTROLS, D/CLIMATE CONTROLS, HEATED SEATS, AM/FM CD, AUTO/LIGHTS, WOOD TRIM, P/ADJUSTING PEDALS, CHROME STEP BARS, CAP, BED LINER, ABS, TRACTION, KEYLESS ENTRY, CERTIFY YOURSELF AND SAVE $$$$ !!!! (For vehicles marked As-Is) This vehicle is being sold as-is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Additional Features
  • Driver Airbags,Passenger Airbags,Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS),Four Wheel Disk Brakes,Limited Slip Differential,Child Safety Locks,Four Wheel Drive,8 Cylinder Engine,Turbocharged,Diesel Fuel,Power Steering,5-Speed A/T,Intermittent Wipers,A/T,Power Outlet,Engi...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

