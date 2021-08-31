2010 Ford Fusion

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,995 + taxes & licensing 1 0 0 , 4 9 7 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 7902336

7902336 VIN: 3FAHP0HA1AR188689

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 100,497 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Warranty Warranty Available Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features Wheel Covers

