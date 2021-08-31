Menu
2010 Ford Fusion

100,497 KM

Details Description Features

$5,995

+ tax & licensing
Capital Motors

416-873-9656

SE*ONE OWNER* NO ACCIDENTS*CERTIFIED

Location

202 Dundas Street West, Mississauga, ON L5B 1J1

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

100,497KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7902336
  • VIN: 3FAHP0HA1AR188689

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 100,497 KM

Vehicle Description

2010 FORD FUSION~CERTIFIED~ONE OWNER~NO ACCIDENTS~ 6 MONTHS WARRANTY

WE APPRECIATE YOU ARE CONSIDERING CAPITAL MOTORS

~POWER WINDOWS,POWER LOCKS,CRUISE CONTROL, ICE COLD A/C,

~THIS VEHICLE COMES WITH SAFETY INSPECTION (CERTIFIED), 6 MONTHS WARRANTY ON POWERTRAIN*** AND WITH FRESH OIL CHANGE AT NO ADDITIONAL COST.

~CAR FAX REPORT AVAILABLE AT NO ADDITIONAL COST

~FINANCING IS AVAILABLE , GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT OR NO-CREDIT ALL WELCOME!.

~ FOR YOUR PEACE OF MIND WE ALSO OFFER EXTENDED WARRANTY OPTIONS AT VERY LOW PRICE.

~PLEASE BOOK AN APPOINTMENT FOR A TEST DRIVE BY VISITING OUR WEBSITE AT :

https://www.capitalmotors.online/

OR CALL US AT 647-530-3916 FOR MORE DETAILS

EMAIL: capitalmotors66@gmail.com

*** 6 MONTHS WARRANTY WITH $1000 PER CLAIM ON TRANSMISSION , ENGINE AND HEAD GASKIT.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Warranty Available
CD Player
Wheel Covers

Email Capital Motors

Primary

