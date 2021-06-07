Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 GMC Sierra 1500

120,493 KM

Details Description Features

$19,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$19,998

+ taxes & licensing

M&J Canada Inc

416-829-7525

Contact Seller
2010 GMC Sierra 1500

2010 GMC Sierra 1500

SLT ALL TERRAIN Z71

Watch This Vehicle

2010 GMC Sierra 1500

SLT ALL TERRAIN Z71

Location

M&J Canada Inc

1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8

416-829-7525

  1. 1626196091
  2. 1626196112
  3. 1626196113
  4. 1626196180
  5. 1626196183
  6. 1626196181
  7. 1626196183
  8. 1626196183
  9. 1626196233
  10. 1626196237
  11. 1626196237
  12. 1626196236
  13. 1626196236
  14. 1626196276
  15. 1626196278
  16. 1626196278
  17. 1626196276
  18. 1626196278
  19. 1626196275
  20. 1626196276
  21. 1626196346
  22. 1626196336
  23. 1626196344
  24. 1626196343
  25. 1626196345
  26. 1626196345
  27. 1626196343
  28. 1626196342
  29. 1626196344
  30. 1626196341
  31. 1626196345
  32. 1626196347
  33. 1626196346
  34. 1626196403
  35. 1626196416
  36. 1626196422
  37. 1626196425
  38. 1626196426
  39. 1626196424
  40. 1626196412
  41. 1626196424
  42. 1626196427
  43. 1626196427
  44. 1626196426
  45. 1626196425
  46. 1626196419
  47. 1626196425
  48. 1626196424
  49. 1626196422
  50. 1626196475
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,998

+ taxes & licensing

120,493KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7331498
  • Stock #: 13232M
  • VIN: 3GTRKWE34AG204613

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Graphite Leather
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 120,493 KM

Vehicle Description

Rare Spec, Low Kms ALL TERRAIN Z71 - 4WD With Leather and 18" Chromes, Pround Ontario ownership, No accidents reported according to car fax report.

Outstanding Shape and Condition, Local GM Stote trade-in.

 Priced to sell certified, price plus HST plus license fee.

Our truck Centre has daily new arrival of quality pick up trucks and full size suv's, As peace of mind we offer extended warranties for what we sell up to (3) years for extra charges, please ask sales for details.

As essential services we here to serve by appointments only, Please contact us before making arrangements before you arrive.

We are the trucks centre to look at our inventory please go to : MJCANADATRUCKSCENTRE.CA

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Tow Hitch
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Leather Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From M&J Canada Inc

2016 RAM 1500 SLT - ...
 264,740 KM
$18,998 + tax & lic
2011 Chrysler 300 30...
 138,620 KM
$12,888 + tax & lic
2013 RAM 1500 ST Qua...
 155,126 KM
$19,998 + tax & lic

Email M&J Canada Inc

M&J Canada Inc

M&J Canada Inc

1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8

Call Dealer

416-829-XXXX

(click to show)

416-829-7525

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory