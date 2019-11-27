Menu
2010 GMC Terrain

SLT-1

2010 GMC Terrain

SLT-1

Location

E-Zee Wheels Auto Sales

825 Lakeshore Rd. East, Mississauga, ON L5E 1C9

905-271-9127

Contact Seller

$4,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 236,000KM
  • Used
  • Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 4377063
  • Stock #: 5081
  • VIN: 2ctflgew8a6333633
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black Leather
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

AUTO , 4 CYL., 2.4 LT., ALL WHEEL DRIVE , LEATHER INTERIOR , LOOKS AND DRIVES GREAT !! Power windows , power door locks , power mirrors , power tailgate , heated seats , alloy rims , keyless entry , tilt steering cruise , a/c., cd., blue tooth , and more . Priced to sell . !! CERTIFIED !! taxes and licensing are extra . Call (905) 271-9127 , e.mail : e-zeewheels@rogers.com...www.e-zeewheels.com

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Remote Engine Start
  • Power Outlet
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Folding Rear Seat
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Split Rear Seat
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Warranty
  • Warranty Available
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Telematics
  • Navigation from Telematics
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Bluetooth Connection

