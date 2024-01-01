Menu
Account
Sign In
<pre>*PRICED FIRM & COMPETITIVELY FOR QUICK SALE*<br><br><br>WWW.KOMFORTMOTORS.COM<br><br>(6️⃣4️⃣7️⃣)6️⃣8️⃣5️⃣-3️⃣3️⃣4️⃣5️⃣<br><br>*ONLY 259,000KM*<br><br>Clean Title & CARFAX Available<br><br>$7,499+HST/LICENSING<br><br>2012 HONDA ACCORD COUPE<br><br>✅️ New Front & Rear Brakes<br>✅️ New Front & Rear Tires<br>✅️ New Cabin Filter<br>✅️ New Engine Air Filter<br>✅️ Professional Detailing<br>✅️ 6 Month Extended Warranty<br><br>Included in Certification for $999+hst<br><br>Professional Underbody Rustproof Available for $199+hst<br><br>Full Detailing Cut & Polish + Interior Shampoo Available for $299+hst<br><br>2 Year Extended Powertrain Warranty Available for $499+hst<br><br>Vehicle Options:<br>•Keyless Entry<br>•Air Conditioning<br>•Power Windows<br>•Power Locks<br><br>Vehicle runs and drives. As per OMVIC advertising guidelines:<br><br>When advertising a vehicle for a price that does not include safety certification , the ad must clearly state: “Vehicle is not drivable and not certified. Certification available for $999.”<br><br>(647)685-3345<br>John Taraboulsi<br>1849 Mattawa Ave L4X 1K5<br>Mississauga, ON<br>Komfort Motors</pre>

2010 Honda Accord

258,000 KM

Details Description Features

$7,499

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2010 Honda Accord

EX

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Honda Accord

EX

Location

Komfort Motors

1849 Mattawa Ave D13, Mississauga, ON L4X 1K5

647-685-3345

  1. 1725942922
  2. 1725942922
  3. 1725942922
  4. 1725942922
  5. 1725942922
  6. 1725942922
  7. 1725942922
  8. 1725942922
  9. 1725942922
  10. 1725942922
  11. 1725942922
  12. 1725942922
Contact Seller
Sale

$7,499

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
258,000KM
VIN 1HGCS1B75AA801575

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 258,000 KM

Vehicle Description

*PRICED FIRM & COMPETITIVELY FOR QUICK SALE*


WWW.KOMFORTMOTORS.COM

(6️⃣4️⃣7️⃣)6️⃣8️⃣5️⃣-3️⃣3️⃣4️⃣5️⃣

*ONLY 259,000KM*

Clean Title & CARFAX Available

$7,499+HST/LICENSING

2012 HONDA ACCORD COUPE

✅️ New Front & Rear Brakes
✅️ New Front & Rear Tires
✅️ New Cabin Filter
✅️ New Engine Air Filter
✅️ Professional Detailing
✅️ 6 Month Extended Warranty

Included in Certification for $999+hst

Professional Underbody Rustproof Available for $199+hst

Full Detailing Cut & Polish + Interior Shampoo Available for $299+hst

2 Year Extended Powertrain Warranty Available for $499+hst

Vehicle Options:
•Keyless Entry
•Air Conditioning
•Power Windows
•Power Locks

Vehicle runs and drives. As per OMVIC advertising guidelines:

When advertising a vehicle for a price that does not include safety certification , the ad must clearly state: “Vehicle is not drivable and not certified. Certification available for $999.”

(647)685-3345
John Taraboulsi
1849 Mattawa Ave L4X 1K5
Mississauga, ON
Komfort Motors

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
CD Changer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Komfort Motors

Used 2012 Acura TSX w/Premium Pkg for sale in Mississauga, ON
2012 Acura TSX w/Premium Pkg 228,000 KM $7,999 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Toyota Camry XLE for sale in Mississauga, ON
2017 Toyota Camry XLE 282,000 KM $9,899 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Honda Civic EX for sale in Mississauga, ON
2012 Honda Civic EX 193,000 KM SOLD

Email Komfort Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Komfort Motors

Komfort Motors

1849 Mattawa Ave D13, Mississauga, ON L4X 1K5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

647-685-XXXX

(click to show)

647-685-3345

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$7,499

+ taxes & licensing

Komfort Motors

647-685-3345

Contact Seller
2010 Honda Accord