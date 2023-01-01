2010 Honda Civic

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,933 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 4 0 , 2 6 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10064613

10064613 VIN: 2HGFA1F25AH045312

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 140,260 KM

Vehicle Features Packages Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Rear Window Defrost Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Rear Bench Seat Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Rear Spoiler Steel Wheels Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Power Outlet Additional Features Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.