Danny and Sons Auto Sales
905-848-3333
2010 Honda Civic
DX-A
Location
1162 Dundas St West, Mississauga, ON L5C 1E1
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
140,260KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10064613
- VIN: 2HGFA1F25AH045312
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 140,260 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Rear Bench Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Rear Spoiler
Steel Wheels
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
Danny and Sons Auto Sales
1162 Dundas St West, Mississauga, ON L5C 1E1