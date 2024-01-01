2010 Honda Civic

Menu
NO FINANCE ON THIS UNIT

FINANCING AVAILABLE* We accept No Credit! New Credit! Bad Credit! Bankruptcy! New Immigrants! Student! and more!!

No Forcefully Products sold.

All Payments are subjected to credit approval.

TRADE* Do you have a Trade-in? We offer the most accurate vehicle evaluation report for your trade. (INSTANT CASH OFFER) Student! and more!!</strong></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 0px; font-size: 18px; color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: Inter; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; white-space: normal; background-color: rgb(255, 255, 255); text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial;><strong style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;>No Forcefully Products sold.</strong><br></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 0px; font-size: 18px; color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: Inter; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; white-space: normal; background-color: rgb(255, 255, 255); text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial;><strong style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;>All Payments are subjected to credit approval.</strong></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 0px; font-size: 18px; color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: Inter; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; white-space: normal; background-color: rgb(255, 255, 255); text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial;><strong style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;>TRADE* Do you have a Trade-in? We offer the most accurate vehicle evaluation report for your trade. Simple Auto Sales & Services Ltd is a trusted family owned and operated business that has been serving loyal clients since 2013. At Simple Auto Sales & Services Ltd, we pride ourselves in providing the highest level of customer service in the industry. Buy with confidence from a 4.7 star rated dealer in the GTA & the surrounding areas. Looking to Finance a car and want to save money at the same time. To help our clients who cant buy a car for cash, we have marked down all our prices to finance only prices. Variable installation and delivery fees may apply. At Simple Auto Sales & Services Ltd, we pride ourselves in providing the highest level of customer service in the industry. Buy with confidence from a 4.7 star rated dealer in the GTA & the surrounding areas. Looking to Finance a car and want to save money at the same time. To help our clients who cant buy a car for cash, we have marked down all our prices to finance only prices. At Simple Auto Sales & Services Ltd., we specialized in providing our customers with high quality used vehicles. We believe that buying a vehicle should not be difficult therefore, our goal is to provide a casual, no pressure, unique sales experience. COME IN TO TEST DRIVE THIS QUALITY VEHICLE, DONT MISS OUT ON DRIVING YOUR DREAM CAR TODAY!! For more information, please feel free to contact us at 64-717-0068 or visit us at 2829 Derry Rd E., Mississauga, ON. We believe that buying a vehicle should not be difficult therefore, our goal is to provide a casual, no pressure, unique sales experience. COME IN TO TEST DRIVE THIS QUALITY VEHICLE, DONT MISS OUT ON DRIVING YOUR DREAM CAR TODAY!! OPEN Monday-Friday 9am-8pm, Saturday 10am-6pm & Sunday 11am-6 pm.

** Professionally Detailed .

 We finance! We not only sell vehicles, we build relationships!

Dont dream it. Drive it..

SIMPLE AUTO SALES AND SERVICES LTD.

2829 Derry Rd E.,

Mississauga, ON L4T 1A5

905-956-7800

705-252-2886 We not only sell vehicles, we build relationships!</em></strong></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 0px; font-size: 18px; color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: Inter; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; white-space: normal; background-color: rgb(255, 255, 255); text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial;><strong style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;>  </strong><br style=box-sizing: border-box;></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 0px; font-size: 18px; color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: Inter; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; white-space: normal; background-color: rgb(255, 255, 255); text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial;><strong style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;>Dont dream it. Drive it..</strong></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 0px; font-size: 18px; color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: Inter; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; white-space: normal; background-color: rgb(255, 255, 255); text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial;><br style=box-sizing: border-box;></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 0px; font-size: 18px; color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: Inter; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; white-space: normal; background-color: rgb(255, 255, 255); text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial;><strong style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;>SIMPLE AUTO SALES AND SERVICES LTD.</strong></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 0px; font-size: 18px; color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: Inter; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; white-space: normal; background-color: rgb(255, 255, 255); text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial;><strong style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;>2829 Derry Rd E.,                                   </strong></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 0px; font-size: 18px; color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: Inter; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; white-space: normal; background-color: rgb(255, 255, 255); text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial;><strong style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;>Mississauga, ON L4T 1A5                      </strong></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 0px; font-size: 18px; color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: Inter; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; white-space: normal; background-color: rgb(255, 255, 255); text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial;><strong style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;>905-956-7800                                    </strong></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 0px; font-size: 18px; color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: Inter; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; white-space: normal; background-color: rgb(255, 255, 255); text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial;><strong style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;>705-252-2886</strong></p>

2010 Honda Civic

197,375 KM

$6,500

+ tax & licensing
2010 Honda Civic

4dr Auto Sport

2010 Honda Civic

4dr Auto Sport

Location

Simple Auto Sales & Services Ltd

2829 Derry Rd E, Mississauga, ON L4T 1A5

647-717-0068

$6,500

+ taxes & licensing

197,375KM
Used
VIN 2HGFA1F69AH032467

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 197,375 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive
Pwr rack & pinion steering
Front & rear stabilizer bars
Drive-by-Wire Throttle System
1.8L SOHC 16-valve i-VTEC I4 engine
Control-link MacPherson strut front suspension
Pwr front ventilated/rear solid disc brakes
Reactive-link double wishbone rear suspension

Safety

Side Curtain Airbags
4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS) w/electronic brake distribution (EBD)
Child-proof rear door locks
Lower anchors and tethers for children (LATCH)
Advanced Compatibility Engineering (ACE) body structure
3-point seat belts w/front pretensioners
Front side-impact airbags w/passenger-side occupant position detection system

Interior

Map Lights
Front & rear cup holders
Rear Window Defroster
Rear seat heater ducts
Leather-wrapped steering wheel
Pwr windows w/driver auto up/down
Remote fuel filler door release
Immobilizer theft-deterrent system
12V pwr outlet
Tilt/telescoping steering column
active head restraints
Outside temp gauge
Maintenance Minder system
Air conditioning w/air filtration system
digital trip meter
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Front & rear door pockets
60/40 fold-down rear seat w/centre armrest

Exterior

Front & Rear Floor Mats
Body-coloured door handles
Variable intermittent windshield wipers
P205/55R16 all-season tires
Front splash guards
Pwr moonroof w/tilt feature
Rear decklid spoiler
Body-coloured folding heated pwr mirrors

Powertrain

5-speed automatic transmission w/lock-up torque converter

Media / Nav / Comm

Integrated glass antenna

Additional Features

grade logic control
storage
Instrument panel -inc: digital odometer
Dual-stage
dual-threshold front airbags
16 ALUMINUM WHEELS
Multi-functional centre console -inc: armrest
Black cloth reclining sport front bucket seats -inc: driver seat manual height adjustment
silver contrast stitching

Simple Auto Sales & Services Ltd

Simple Auto Sales & Services Ltd

2829 Derry Rd E, Mississauga, ON L4T 1A5

$6,500

+ taxes & licensing

Simple Auto Sales & Services Ltd

647-717-0068

2010 Honda Civic