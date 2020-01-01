2010 Honda Civic

Welcome to Arak Auto Inc .We are a proud family business and a trusted member of the OMVIC and UCDA our goal is not only to provide you with the best price but more importantly a quality reliable vehicle and the best customer service with absolutely no pressure.

All vehicles in our inventory are certified (mechanical safety & E-Test) .

We welcome your trade at the highest value.

We provide Carproof , Carfax with all our vehicles.

Contact us anytime and we will give you best answer and help.

Thanks for your Business



1625 Trinity Dr #3-14-15

Mississauga, ON, L5T 1W9

647-990-4034

905-565-8881

Visit Arak Auto Inc. online at www.arakautoinc.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 647-990-4034 today to schedule your test drive.