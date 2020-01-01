2010 Honda Civic

1625 Trinity Dr # 3, 14, 15, Mississauga, ON L5T 1W9
905-565-8881
+ taxes & licensing
Welcome to Arak Auto Inc .We are a proud family business and a trusted member of the OMVIC and UCDA our goal is not only to provide you with the best price but more importantly a quality reliable vehicle and the best customer service with absolutely no pressure.
All vehicles in our inventory are certified (mechanical safety & E-Test) .
We welcome your trade at the highest value.
We provide Carproof , Carfax with all our vehicles.
Contact us anytime and we will give you best answer and help.
Thanks for your Business
1625 Trinity Dr #3-14-15
Mississauga, ON, L5T 1W9
647-990-4034
905-565-8881
Visit Arak Auto Inc. online at www.arakautoinc.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 647-990-4034 today to schedule your test drive.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
1625 Trinity Dr # 3, 14, 15, Mississauga, ON L5T 1W9