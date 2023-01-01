Menu
2010 Honda CR-V

119,993 KM

$14,888

+ tax & licensing
$14,888

+ taxes & licensing

Mississauga Toyota

855-726-9809

2010 Honda CR-V

2010 Honda CR-V

EX-L AWD

2010 Honda CR-V

EX-L AWD

Mississauga Toyota

2215 Dundas St East, Mississauga, ON L4X 2X2

855-726-9809

$14,888

+ taxes & licensing

119,993KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Stock #: 23322A
  • VIN: 5J6RE4H77AL805148

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 119,993 KM

Vehicle Description

Sensibility and practicality define the 2010 Honda CR-V!

This SUV is purpose-built for the most treacherous terrain! Top features include leather upholstery, a rear window wiper, heated door mirrors, and the power moon roof opens up the cabin to the natural environment. Under the hood you'll find a 4 cylinder engine with more than 170 horsepower, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. Four wheel drive allows you to go places you've only imagined.

We pride ourselves on providing excellent customer service. Please don't hesitate to give us a call.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
Mississauga Toyota

Mississauga Toyota

2215 Dundas St East, Mississauga, ON L4X 2X2

