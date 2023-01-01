$14,888+ tax & licensing
2010 Honda CR-V
EX-L AWD
119,993KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10030275
- Stock #: 23322A
- VIN: 5J6RE4H77AL805148
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 5-door
- Mileage 119,993 KM
Vehicle Description
This SUV is purpose-built for the most treacherous terrain! Top features include leather upholstery, a rear window wiper, heated door mirrors, and the power moon roof opens up the cabin to the natural environment. Under the hood you'll find a 4 cylinder engine with more than 170 horsepower, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. Four wheel drive allows you to go places you've only imagined.
We pride ourselves on providing excellent customer service. Please don't hesitate to give us a call.
