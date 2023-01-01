Menu
2010 Honda CR-V

141,478 KM

Details

Capital Motors

416-873-9656

2010 Honda CR-V

2010 Honda CR-V

LX*POWER OPTIONS*ALLOY*CERTIFIED*WARRANTY

2010 Honda CR-V

LX*POWER OPTIONS*ALLOY*CERTIFIED*WARRANTY

Location

Capital Motors

202 Dundas Street West, Mississauga, ON L5B 1J1

416-873-9656

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

141,478KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9813085
  • VIN: 5J6RE3H33AL803761

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 141,478 KM

Vehicle Description

2010 HONDA CRV LX*CERTIFIED*POWER OPTIONS*6 MONTHS WARRANTY INCLUDED***

WE APPRECIATE YOU ARE CONSIDERING CAPITAL MOTORS

~POWER WINDOWS,POWER LOCKS,CRUISE CONTROL, ICE COLD A/C,

~THIS VEHICLE COMES WITH SAFETY INSPECTION (CERTIFIED), 6 MONTHS WARRANTY ON POWERTRAIN *** AND WITH FRESH OIL CHANGE AT NO ADDITIONAL COST.

~CAR FAX REPORT AVAILABLE AT NO ADDITIONAL COST

~FINANCING IS AVAILABLE , GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT OR NO-CREDIT ALL WELCOME!.

~ FOR YOUR PEACE OF MIND WE ALSO OFFER EXTENDED WARRANTY OPTIONS AT VERY LOW PRICE.

~PLEASE BOOK AN APPOINTMENT FOR A TEST DRIVE BY VISITING OUR WEBSITE AT :

https://www.capitalmotors.online

OR CALL US AT 647-530-3916 FOR MORE DETAILS

*** WARRANTY COVERS ENGINE , TRANSMISSION , HEADGASKIT, $1000 PER CLAIM, $100 DEDUCTIBLE

 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Capital Motors

Capital Motors

Primary

202 Dundas Street West, Mississauga, ON L5B 1J1

