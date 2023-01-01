$10,933+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
416-873-9656
2010 Honda CR-V
LX*POWER OPTIONS*ALLOY*CERTIFIED*WARRANTY
Location
Capital Motors
202 Dundas Street West, Mississauga, ON L5B 1J1
416-873-9656
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$10,933
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9813085
- VIN: 5J6RE3H33AL803761
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 141,478 KM
Vehicle Description
2010 HONDA CRV LX*CERTIFIED*POWER OPTIONS*6 MONTHS WARRANTY INCLUDED***
WE APPRECIATE YOU ARE CONSIDERING CAPITAL MOTORS
~POWER WINDOWS,POWER LOCKS,CRUISE CONTROL, ICE COLD A/C,
~THIS VEHICLE COMES WITH SAFETY INSPECTION (CERTIFIED), 6 MONTHS WARRANTY ON POWERTRAIN *** AND WITH FRESH OIL CHANGE AT NO ADDITIONAL COST.
~CAR FAX REPORT AVAILABLE AT NO ADDITIONAL COST
~FINANCING IS AVAILABLE , GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT OR NO-CREDIT ALL WELCOME!.
~ FOR YOUR PEACE OF MIND WE ALSO OFFER EXTENDED WARRANTY OPTIONS AT VERY LOW PRICE.
~PLEASE BOOK AN APPOINTMENT FOR A TEST DRIVE BY VISITING OUR WEBSITE AT :
https://www.capitalmotors.online
OR CALL US AT 647-530-3916 FOR MORE DETAILS
*** WARRANTY COVERS ENGINE , TRANSMISSION , HEADGASKIT, $1000 PER CLAIM, $100 DEDUCTIBLE
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Exterior
Warranty
Media / Nav / Comm
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Capital Motors
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.