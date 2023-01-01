2010 Honda CR-V

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,933 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 4 1 , 4 7 8 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 9813085

9813085 VIN: 5J6RE3H33AL803761

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 141,478 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Exterior Alloy Wheels Warranty Warranty Available Warranty Included Media / Nav / Comm CD Player

