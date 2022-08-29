$19,999+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
416-505-3554
2010 Honda Element
4WD 5dr Auto EX
Location
Rahman Motors
1000 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8
416-505-3554
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$19,999
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9064645
- VIN: 5J6YH2H72AL800057
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Orange
- Interior Colour Tan
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 110,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2010 HONDA ELEMENT 4WD 4DR EX! 2.4L V4 WITH ONLY 110K!!! POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, KEY-LESS ENTRY, RADIO, CD PLAYER, A/C, ONTARIO NORMAL (WILL PROVIDE CARFAX REPORT), BRAND NEW BRAKES ALL AROUND! ONTARIO VEHICLE, EXCELLENT CONDITION, FULLY CERTIFIED.
CALL AT 416 505 3554
VISIT US AT WWW.RAHMANMOTORS.COM
RAHMAN MOTORS
1000 DUNDAS ST EAST
MISSISSAUGA, L2Y2B8, ON
**PLEASE CALL IN ADVANCE TO CHECK AVAILABILITY**
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.