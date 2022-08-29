Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Honda Element

110,000 KM

Details Description Features

$19,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

Rahman Motors

416-505-3554

Contact Seller
2010 Honda Element

2010 Honda Element

4WD 5dr Auto EX

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Honda Element

4WD 5dr Auto EX

Location

Rahman Motors

1000 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8

416-505-3554

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

110,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9064645
  • VIN: 5J6YH2H72AL800057

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 110,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2010 HONDA ELEMENT 4WD 4DR EX! 2.4L V4 WITH ONLY 110K!!! POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, KEY-LESS ENTRY, RADIO, CD PLAYER, A/C,  ONTARIO NORMAL (WILL PROVIDE CARFAX REPORT), BRAND NEW BRAKES ALL AROUND! ONTARIO VEHICLE, EXCELLENT CONDITION, FULLY CERTIFIED.

 

CALL AT 416 505 3554



VISIT US AT WWW.RAHMANMOTORS.COM



RAHMAN MOTORS

 

1000 DUNDAS ST EAST

MISSISSAUGA, L2Y2B8, ON

 

**PLEASE CALL IN ADVANCE TO CHECK AVAILABILITY**

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Front Reading Lamps
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Rahman Motors

2015 Jeep Wrangler 4...
 154,000 KM
$26,999 + tax & lic
2009 Subaru Forester...
 143,000 KM
$9,999 + tax & lic
2009 Dodge Dakota SX...
 127,000 KM
$14,999 + tax & lic

Email Rahman Motors

Rahman Motors

Rahman Motors

1000 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8

Call Dealer

416-505-XXXX

(click to show)

416-505-3554

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory