2010 Honda Odyssey
NO ACCIDENT,8 SEATS,REAR CAM,NAVIGATION, DVD,CERTI
Location
HDO Cars Inc.
1000 Dundas St E Unit 114, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8
416-857-0095
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$12,490
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10335057
- VIN: 5FNRL3H85AB505335
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 8
- Mileage 162,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2010 HONDA ODYSSEY,NO ACCIDENT,8 SEATS,REAR CAMERA,NAVIGATION, DVD,SUNROOF,LEATHER,CERTIFIED
8 SEATS
COMES CERTIFIED IN THIS PRICE, NO EXTRA CHARGES FOR SAFETY CERTIFICATION
FULLY LOADED WITH THE FOLLOWINGS:
REAR VIEW CAMERA
NAVIGATION
DVD
SUNROOF
LEATHER SEATS
HEATED SEATS
POWER SEATS BOTH SIDES
POWER SLIDING DOORS
POWER TRUNK
PARKING SENSORS
REAR CLIMATE CONTROL
Cruise Control, A/C, Power Windows, Alloy Wheels, Power Locks / Power Steering, ABS brakes, AM/FM/CD, Power Mirrors, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls, Rear Wiper,
2 Years Engine/Transmission Warranty Available
Financing Available !
Carfax report Available !
Call or Text : 416-857-0095
Vehicle Features
