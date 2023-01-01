Menu
2010 Honda Odyssey

162,000 KM

Details Description Features

$12,490

+ tax & licensing
$12,490

+ taxes & licensing

HDO Cars Inc.

416-857-0095

2010 Honda Odyssey

2010 Honda Odyssey

NO ACCIDENT,8 SEATS,REAR CAM,NAVIGATION, DVD,CERTI

2010 Honda Odyssey

NO ACCIDENT,8 SEATS,REAR CAM,NAVIGATION, DVD,CERTI

Location

HDO Cars Inc.

1000 Dundas St E Unit 114, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8

416-857-0095

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,490

+ taxes & licensing

162,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10335057
  • VIN: 5FNRL3H85AB505335

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 8
  • Mileage 162,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2010 HONDA ODYSSEY,NO ACCIDENT,8 SEATS,REAR CAMERA,NAVIGATION, DVD,SUNROOF,LEATHER,CERTIFIED

8 SEATS

COMES CERTIFIED IN THIS PRICE, NO EXTRA CHARGES FOR SAFETY CERTIFICATION

FULLY LOADED WITH THE FOLLOWINGS:

REAR VIEW CAMERA

NAVIGATION

DVD

SUNROOF

LEATHER SEATS

HEATED SEATS

POWER SEATS BOTH SIDES

POWER SLIDING DOORS

POWER TRUNK

PARKING SENSORS

REAR CLIMATE CONTROL

Cruise Control, A/C, Power Windows, Alloy Wheels, Power Locks / Power Steering, ABS brakes, AM/FM/CD, Power Mirrors, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls, Rear Wiper,

2 Years Engine/Transmission Warranty Available

Financing Available ! 

Carfax report Available !

Call or Text : 416-857-0095

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Sliding Doors
Power Third Passenger Door
Power Fourth Passenger Door
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Adjustable Pedals
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Entertainment System
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

