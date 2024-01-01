Menu
2010 HYUNDAI ELANTRA GL WITH ONLY 150K!! HEATED SEATS! POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, AUX, USB, ONTARIO (NORMAL) WITH NO ACCIDENTS - ONTARIO VEHICLE, EXCELLENT CONDITION, FULLY CERTIFIED. CALL AT 416-505-3554 VISIT US AT WWW.RAHMANMOTORS.COM RAHMAN MOTORS 1000 DUNDAS ST EAST. MISSISSAUGA, L4Y2B8 **PLEASE CALL IN ADVANCE TO CHECK AVAILABILITY**

2010 Hyundai Elantra

150,000 KM

$5,999

+ tax & licensing
Location

Rahman Motors

1000 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8

416-505-3554

Used
150,000KM
VIN KMHDU4BD3AU027065

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 150,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2010 HYUNDAI ELANTRA GL WITH ONLY 150K!! HEATED SEATS! POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, AUX, USB, ONTARIO (NORMAL) WITH NO ACCIDENTS - ONTARIO VEHICLE, EXCELLENT CONDITION, FULLY CERTIFIED. CALL AT 416-505-3554 VISIT US AT WWW.RAHMANMOTORS.COM RAHMAN MOTORS 1000 DUNDAS ST EAST. MISSISSAUGA, L4Y2B8 **PLEASE CALL IN ADVANCE TO CHECK AVAILABILITY**

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Body-colour door handles
Body-colour bumpers
Body-colour heated pwr mirrors
T125/80D15 compact spare tire
Chrome accented grille
Variable intermittent 2-speed windshield wipers
P195/65TR15 tires

Interior

Air Conditioning
Trip Odometer
Alarm System
Digital clock
Rear Window Defroster
Front & Rear Floor Mats
Engine Immobilizer
Sunglass Holder
Door Map Pockets
Rear seat heater ducts
(2) cup holders
Front map lights
In-glass antenna
(3) assist grips
Seatback pockets
Air filter
Instrumentation -inc: tachometer
Eco indicator
Cut-pile floor carpeting
Pwr front/rear windows w/driver-side auto-down
(2) 12-volt aux pwr outlets
Dual sunvisor vanity mirrors

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive
90-amp alternator
Front & rear stabilizer bars
Pwr front disc & rear drum brakes
60-amp/hr battery w/battery saver
Independent multi-link rear suspension -inc: gas shocks
2.0L DOHC 16-valve CVVT I4 engine
Pwr engine-speed sensing rack & pinion steering
Independent MacPherson strut front suspension -inc: coil springs
4-speed automatic transmission w/OD -inc: lockup torque converter

Convenience

Cup Holder

Safety

Child safety rear door locks
Energy-absorbing steering column
Driver & front passenger airbags
Front & rear crumple zones
Hood buckling creases
Pwr window lockout
Shift interlock system
Lower anchors & tethers for children (LATCH) system
Body-side reinforcements
Passenger occupancy sensor
3-point inboard rear seat belt
Impact-sensing driver door unlock

Comfort

Glove Compartment

Media / Nav / Comm

aux input jack
AM/FM/MP3 audio system w/CD player -inc: (6) speakers

Seating

60/40 split-folding rear seat -inc: adjustable armrest

Additional Features

coolant temp
dome
trunk
hood
force limiters
gas shocks
(3) adjustable headrests
Centre console w/storage -inc: armrest w/fixed storage
Remote releases -inc: fuel filler door
Lighting -inc: cargo area
3-point front seat belts -inc: adjustable shoulder height
pre-tensioners
15 x 5.5 steel wheels

