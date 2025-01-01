2010 Hyundai Elantra

Menu
Account
Sign In
COME SEE WHY NOBODY BEATS A DEAL FROM PEEL! Your Source for ALL make and models used cars and trucks. Canadas #1 Stellantis Retailer for 9 years & counting!! ______________________________________________ This vehicle is being sold AS-IS, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. Vehicle is not roadworthy and cannot be driven off premises. VEHICLE TO BE LICENSED UNFIT/UNPLATED ,Towing to be arranged at buyers expense. No warranty implied or promised." Peel Chrysler Pre-Owned Vehicles come standard with only one key. ______________________________________________________ Engage & Explore with Peel Chrysler: Whether youre inquiring about our latest offers or seeking guidance, 1-866-652-6197 connects you directly. Dive deeper online or connect with our team to navigate your automotive journey seamlessly. WE TAKE ALL TRADES & CREDIT. WE SHIP ANYWHERE IN CANADA! OUR TEAM IS READY TO SERVE YOU 7 DAYS! *FREE CarFax (click the link above to check it out at no cost to you!)* ______________________________________________________ Peel Chrysler — A Trusted Destination: Based in Port Credit, Ontario, we proudly serve customers from all corners of Ontario and Canada including Toronto, Oakville, North York, Richmond Hill, Ajax, Hamilton, Niagara Falls, Brampton, Thornhill, Scarborough, Vaughan, London, Windsor, Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Brantford, Sarnia, Pickering, Huntsville, Milton, Woodbridge, Maple, Aurora, Newmarket, Orangeville, Georgetown, Stouffville, Markham, North Bay, Sudbury, Barrie, Sault Ste. Marie, Parry Sound, Bracebridge, Gravenhurst, Oshawa, Ajax, Kingston, Innisfil and surrounding areas. On our website www.peelchrysler.com, you will find a vast selection of new vehicles including the new and used Ram 1500, 2500 and 3500. Chrysler Grand Caravan, Chrysler Pacifica, Jeep Cherokee, Wrangler and more. All vehicles are priced to sell. We deliver throughout Canada. website or call us 1-866-652-6197.

2010 Hyundai Elantra

219,308 KM

Details Description

$6,000

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2010 Hyundai Elantra

Touring GLS Sport 5Spd Manual | AS IS | FWD

Watch This Vehicle
12810523

2010 Hyundai Elantra

Touring GLS Sport 5Spd Manual | AS IS | FWD

Location

Peel Chrysler Fiat

212 Lakeshore Rd West, Mississauga, ON L5H 1G6

905-278-6181

  1. 12810523
  2. 12810523
  3. 12810523
  4. 12810523
  5. 12810523
  6. 12810523
  7. 12810523
  8. 12810523
  9. 12810523
  10. 12810523
  11. 12810523
  12. 12810523
  13. 12810523
  14. 12810523
  15. 12810523
  16. 12810523
  17. 12810523
  18. 12810523
  19. 12810523
  20. 12810523
  21. 12810523
  22. 12810523
  23. 12810523
  24. 12810523
  25. 12810523
  26. 12810523
  27. 12810523
  28. 12810523
  29. 12810523
  30. 12810523
  31. 12810523
  32. 12810523
  33. 12810523
  34. 12810523
Contact Seller

$6,000

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
219,308KM
VIN KMHDC8AEXAU072038

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Chilipepper Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P8282B
  • Mileage 219,308 KM

Vehicle Description

COME SEE WHY ''NOBODY BEATS A DEAL FROM PEEL!'' Your Source for ALL make and models used cars and trucks. Canada's #1 Stellantis Retailer for 9 years & counting!!
______________________________________________

This vehicle is being sold AS-IS, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. Vehicle is not roadworthy and cannot be driven off premises. VEHICLE TO BE LICENSED UNFIT/UNPLATED ,Towing to be arranged at buyer's expense. No warranty implied or promised." Peel Chrysler Pre-Owned Vehicles come standard with only one key.
______________________________________________________

Engage & Explore with Peel Chrysler: Whether you're inquiring about our latest offers or seeking guidance, 1-866-652-6197 connects you directly. Dive deeper online or connect with our team to navigate your automotive journey seamlessly.

WE TAKE ALL TRADES & CREDIT. WE SHIP ANYWHERE IN CANADA! OUR TEAM IS READY TO SERVE YOU 7 DAYS!

*FREE CarFax (click the link above to check it out at no cost to you!)*
______________________________________________________

Peel Chrysler — A Trusted Destination: Based in Port Credit, Ontario, we proudly serve customers from all corners of Ontario and Canada including Toronto, Oakville, North York, Richmond Hill, Ajax, Hamilton, Niagara Falls, Brampton, Thornhill, Scarborough, Vaughan, London, Windsor, Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Brantford, Sarnia, Pickering, Huntsville, Milton, Woodbridge, Maple, Aurora, Newmarket, Orangeville, Georgetown, Stouffville, Markham, North Bay, Sudbury, Barrie, Sault Ste. Marie, Parry Sound, Bracebridge, Gravenhurst, Oshawa, Ajax, Kingston, Innisfil and surrounding areas. On our website www.peelchrysler.com, you will find a vast selection of new vehicles including the new and used Ram 1500, 2500 and 3500. Chrysler Grand Caravan, Chrysler Pacifica, Jeep Cherokee, Wrangler and more. All vehicles are priced to sell. We deliver throughout Canada. website or call us 1-866-652-6197.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Peel Chrysler Fiat

Used 2022 Jeep Wrangler 4xe Rubicon PHEV | SkyTop | SteelBumpers | 4X4 for sale in Mississauga, ON
2022 Jeep Wrangler 4xe Rubicon PHEV | SkyTop | SteelBumpers | 4X4 48,073 KM $48,995 + tax & lic
Used 2023 RAM 1500 Rebel Night Edition | Panoroof | Level 2 | 4X4 for sale in Mississauga, ON
2023 RAM 1500 Rebel Night Edition | Panoroof | Level 2 | 4X4 28,496 KM $64,995 + tax & lic
Used 2020 RAM 1500 Big Horn | Level 2 | Cover Liner Steps | 4X4 for sale in Mississauga, ON
2020 RAM 1500 Big Horn | Level 2 | Cover Liner Steps | 4X4 149,263 KM $32,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Peel Chrysler Fiat

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Peel Chrysler Fiat

Peel Chrysler Fiat

212 Lakeshore Rd West, Mississauga, ON L5H 1G6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-278-XXXX

(click to show)

905-278-6181

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$6,000

+ taxes & licensing>

Peel Chrysler Fiat

905-278-6181

2010 Hyundai Elantra