2010 Hyundai Genesis

$11,995 + taxes & licensing 1 2 0 , 5 5 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 9365053

Stock #: 20011

VIN: KMHHT6KD2AU007017

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Coupe

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Stock # 20011

Mileage 120,550 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Body-colour door handles Variable intermittent windshield wipers Body-colour bumpers Chrome accented door handles Windshield wiper de-icer Automatic light control Body-colour heated manual folding pwr mirrors T135/90D17 temporary spare tire w/steel wheel Safety Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Front/rear crumple zones Energy-absorbing steering column Front active head restraints Front side-impact airbags Shift interlock system Body side reinforcements Advanced dual front airbags w/occupant classification system (OCS) Front seat belts w/pretensioners & force limiters Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Interior Cruise Control Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer HEATED FRONT SEATS Remote Trunk Release Rear Window Defroster Anti-Theft System Front & Rear Floor Mats Leather-wrapped shift knob (2) pwr outlets Full floor carpeting Pwr windows w/auto up/down Air conditioning w/cabin air filter Dual sunvisors -inc: illuminated vanity mirrors, driver side extension Seating Leather Seats Front bucket seats w/manual driver lumbar support Mechanical Rear Wheel Drive DUAL EXHAUST Pwr rack & pinion steering Dual continuously variable valve timing (CVVT) 2.0L DOHC MPFI 16-valve turbocharged I4 engine 5-link independent rear suspension -inc: gas shocks Dual-link front suspension w/Macpherson struts Front ventilated/solid rear disc brakes Windows Sunroof Comfort air Convenience cruise Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Bluetooth hands free connectivity XM shark-fin antenna Additional Features Metal grain interior trim 4-wheel anti-lock brakes (ABS) w/electronic brake force distribution (EBD) Fold-down rear seats Black leather-wrapped tilt steering wheel -inc: audio controls Front side-curtain airbags Pwr tilt/sliding sunroof w/sunshade Black leather door trim Centre console -inc: dual cupholders, armrest & storage Lighting -inc: front overhead courtesy, map, glove compartment, trunk Multi-function display -inc: audio, HVAC, clock, outside temp Infinity AM/FM/XM stereo w/6-disc CD/MP3 changer -inc: iPod/USB/aux input, diversity antenna, (10) speakers AM / FM / CD Player 5-speed automatic transmission w/OD -inc: paddle shift SHIFTRONIC & lock-up torque converter

