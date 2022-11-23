$11,995+ tax & licensing
2010 Hyundai Genesis
Coupe No Accident Leather Sunroof Heated Seats Infinity
120,550KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9365053
- Stock #: 20011
- VIN: KMHHT6KD2AU007017
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 120,550 KM
Vehicle Description
-PUBLIC OFFER BEFORE WHOLESALE These vehicles fall outside our parameters for retail. A diamond in the rough these offerings tend to be higher mileage older model years or may require some mechanical work to pass safety Sold as is without warranty What you see is what you pay plus tax Available for a limited time. See disclaimer below.
This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested, and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound, or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Hyundai shakes up the sports car market, delivering a huge bang-for-the-buck performer with the 2010 Hyundai Genesis Coupe. With a curvaceous, rakish profile and large wheels, combined with a flamboyant, cockpit-style interior layout, Hyundai's new Genesis Coupe stands out as a good-looking rival to bo Wth traditional muscle coupes like the Ford Mustang--and also to more luxurious grand-touring coupes such as the Infiniti G37. Its all-new rear-wheel-drive platform was designed for performance duty, and the Track model should attract driving enthusiasts far and wide. This coupe has 120,550 kms. It's bathurst black pearl in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Vehicle Features
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Body-colour door handles
Variable intermittent windshield wipers
Body-colour bumpers
Chrome accented door handles
Windshield wiper de-icer
Automatic light control
Body-colour heated manual folding pwr mirrors
T135/90D17 temporary spare tire w/steel wheel
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Front/rear crumple zones
Energy-absorbing steering column
Front active head restraints
Front side-impact airbags
Shift interlock system
Body side reinforcements
Advanced dual front airbags w/occupant classification system (OCS)
Front seat belts w/pretensioners & force limiters
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Window Defroster
Anti-Theft System
Front & Rear Floor Mats
Leather-wrapped shift knob
(2) pwr outlets
Full floor carpeting
Pwr windows w/auto up/down
Air conditioning w/cabin air filter
Dual sunvisors -inc: illuminated vanity mirrors, driver side extension
Leather Seats
Front bucket seats w/manual driver lumbar support
Rear Wheel Drive
DUAL EXHAUST
Pwr rack & pinion steering
Dual continuously variable valve timing (CVVT)
2.0L DOHC MPFI 16-valve turbocharged I4 engine
5-link independent rear suspension -inc: gas shocks
Dual-link front suspension w/Macpherson struts
Front ventilated/solid rear disc brakes
Sunroof
air
cruise
Bluetooth
Bluetooth hands free connectivity
XM shark-fin antenna
Metal grain interior trim
4-wheel anti-lock brakes (ABS) w/electronic brake force distribution (EBD)
Fold-down rear seats
Black leather-wrapped tilt steering wheel -inc: audio controls
Front side-curtain airbags
Pwr tilt/sliding sunroof w/sunshade
Black leather door trim
Centre console -inc: dual cupholders, armrest & storage
Lighting -inc: front overhead courtesy, map, glove compartment, trunk
Multi-function display -inc: audio, HVAC, clock, outside temp
Infinity AM/FM/XM stereo w/6-disc CD/MP3 changer -inc: iPod/USB/aux input, diversity antenna, (10) speakers
AM / FM / CD Player
5-speed automatic transmission w/OD -inc: paddle shift SHIFTRONIC & lock-up torque converter
