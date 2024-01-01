$3,800+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2010 Hyundai Santa Fe
GL No Accident Bluetooth Heated Seats
2010 Hyundai Santa Fe
GL No Accident Bluetooth Heated Seats
Location
Tabangi Motors
5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5
905-670-3738
$3,800
+ taxes & licensing
Used
191,960KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 5NMSG4AG3AH378905
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 14949A2
- Mileage 191,960 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Striking exterior features make this Hyundai Santa Fe a great statement on the road. This 2010 Hyundai Santa Fe is fresh on our lot in Mississauga.
-PUBLIC OFFER BEFORE WHOLESALE These vehicles fall outside our parameters for retail. A diamond in the rough these offerings tend to be higher mileage older model years or may require some mechanical work to pass safety Sold as is without warranty What you see is what you pay plus tax Available for a limited time. See disclaimer below.
This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested, and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound, or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Hyundai designed this Sante Fe to feed your spirit of adventure with a blend of versatility, luxury, safety, and security. It takes a spacious interior and wraps it inside a dynamic shape that turns heads. Under the hood, the engine combines robust power with remarkable fuel efficiency. For one attractive vehicle that does it all, this Hyundai Sante Fe is a smart choice. This SUV has 191,202 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 276HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.
-PUBLIC OFFER BEFORE WHOLESALE These vehicles fall outside our parameters for retail. A diamond in the rough these offerings tend to be higher mileage older model years or may require some mechanical work to pass safety Sold as is without warranty What you see is what you pay plus tax Available for a limited time. See disclaimer below.
This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested, and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound, or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Hyundai designed this Sante Fe to feed your spirit of adventure with a blend of versatility, luxury, safety, and security. It takes a spacious interior and wraps it inside a dynamic shape that turns heads. Under the hood, the engine combines robust power with remarkable fuel efficiency. For one attractive vehicle that does it all, this Hyundai Sante Fe is a smart choice. This SUV has 191,202 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 276HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Exterior
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Sunroof
Compact Spare Tire
Rear Privacy Glass
Chrome grille surround
Intermittent rear window wiper/washer
Body-colour bumpers w/dark grey lower inserts
Black body-side moulding
Heated pwr body-colour manual folding mirrors w/timer
2-speed variable-intermittent windshield wipers w/deicer
Body-colour door/liftgate handles
P235/60R18 all season tires
18" x 7.0" aluminum wheels
Pwr tilt & slide glass sunroof
Seating
Leather Seats
Interior
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Front & Rear Floor Mats
Lockable glove box
(3) passenger assist grips
(2) rear coat hangers
Remote fuel door/hood release
Seatback pockets
Roof rack side rails
Deluxe cut-pile carpeting
60/40 split-fold 2nd row bench seat -inc: adjustable headrests
Eco indicator
Integrated door armrests w/map pockets
Dual illuminated sunvisor mirrors w/visor extensions
Leather-wrapped black shift knob
Cargo area under-floor storage
Pwr windows w/driver auto-down, illuminated switches
Woodgrain trim -inc: centre console, lower dash, upper door inserts, TGS surround
Cupholders -inc: (2) front centre console, (2) rear console, (4) doors
Front centre console -inc: storage, armrest
Silver accented instrumentation -inc: tachometer, coolant temp, odometer, trip odometer, clock
Lighting -inc: (2) map, glove box, central dome, ignition
Mechanical
Front Wheel Drive
Pwr rack & pinion steering
Independent MacPherson strut front suspension
Front & rear stabilizer bars
Pwr ventilated front & solid rear disc brakes
150-amp alternator
3.5L DOHC CVVT V6 engine
Alternator management system
Independent multi-link rear suspension -inc: gas shocks
6-speed automatic transmission w/OD -inc: SHIFTRONIC, lock-up torque converter
Safety
Brake Assist
Child safety rear door locks
Energy-absorbing steering column
3-point seatbelts for all seating positions
Front seat mounted side impact airbags
Front & rear crumple zones
Shift interlock system
Pwr window lock-out button
Hood buckling creases & safety stops
Traction control system (TCS) w/electronic stability control (ESC)
Body-side reinforcements
Roof mounted side curtain airbags for front & 2nd rows
Lower/upper anchors & tethers for children (LATCH) system
Front seat belts -inc: pretensioners, load limiters, adjustable shoulder anchors
Comfort
air
rear air
Convenience
cruise
tilt
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Roof mounted micro antenna
Bluetooth Capability
Additional Features
BACK UP CAMERA
4-wheel anti-lock brakes (ABS) w/electronic brake force distribution (EBD)
Driver's Power Seat
12-volt pwr outlets -inc: (2) front, (1) rear of centre console, (1) cargo area
AM/FM/XM audio system -inc: CD/MP3 player, (6) speakers, 120-watt amp, iPod USB/aux input, free XM activation & 3-month trial subscription
Warning lights -inc: oil pressure, charging system, door ajar, airbag (SRS), low fuel, brake, check engine, ABS, seat belt
AM / FM / CD Player
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Tabangi Motors
2021 Tesla Model Y Long Range No Accident Dual Motor Autopilot Navigation Glass Roof 77,879 KM $39,995 + tax & lic
2021 Tesla Model Y Long Range No Accident Dual Motor Autopilot Navigation Glass Roof 55,393 KM $42,995 + tax & lic
2020 Audi Q5 Progressiv Adaptive Cruise Digital Dash Navigation Panoramic Roof 52,157 KM $27,995 + tax & lic
Email Tabangi Motors
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tabangi Motors
5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-670-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$3,800
+ taxes & licensing
Tabangi Motors
905-670-3738
2010 Hyundai Santa Fe