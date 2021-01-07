Menu
2010 Hyundai Santa Fe

167,000 KM

$5,995

+ tax & licensing
E-Zee Wheels Auto Sales

905-271-9127

GKS

GKS

Location

825 Lakeshore Rd. East, Mississauga, ON L5E 1C9

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

167,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6489247
  • Stock #: 5266
  • VIN: 5nmsgdag2ah339366

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Light Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 167,000 KM

Vehicle Description

AUTO , 6 CYL., 3.5 LT., ALL WHEEL DRIVE , SUMMER AND WINTER TIRES ON RIMS , ACCIDENT FREE , LOOKS AND DRIVES GREAT !! Power windows , power door locks , power mirrors , alloy rims , keyless entry , a/c., cd., bluetooth , tilt steering , cruise , and more . Priced to sell . " CERTIFIED " taxes and licensing are extra . Call (905) 271-9127 , e.mail : e-zeewheels@rogers.com...www.e-zeewheels.com

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Trunk
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Alloy Wheels
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

