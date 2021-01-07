Menu
2010 Hyundai Santa Fe

150,000 KM

$7,450

+ tax & licensing
$7,450

+ taxes & licensing

Ryder Motors Inc.

905-208-5000

2010 Hyundai Santa Fe

2010 Hyundai Santa Fe

LIMITED,LEATHER,SUNROOF,ALLOY WHEELS,CERTIFIED

2010 Hyundai Santa Fe

LIMITED,LEATHER,SUNROOF,ALLOY WHEELS,CERTIFIED

Location

Ryder Motors Inc.

1000 Dundas St E #104, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8

905-208-5000

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$7,450

+ taxes & licensing

150,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6529188
  • VIN: 5NMSHDAG8AH402550

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 150,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2010 HYUNDAI SANTA FE LIMITED, VERY WELL MAINTAINED,COMES WITH FULLY SAFETY CERTIFIED AND VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT WITH NO EXTRA CHARGE. 

EQUIPPED WITH, LEATHER, SUNROOF, ALLOY WHEELS, AUX,BLUETOOTH, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, AIR CONDITIONING, FRONT HEATED SEATS, POWER MIRRORS, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, CD PLAYER, AM/FM RADIO, AND MANY MORE ADVANCED OPTIONS. 

FINANCING AND EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE. 

SHOWING AND TEST DRIVE BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. PLEASE CALL IRFAN TODAY AT 9052085000 FOR APPOINTMENT OR MORE INFORMATION ABOUT THIS CAR. 

RYDER MOTORS 

9052085000

RYDERMOTORS@GMAIL.COM 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

