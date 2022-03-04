Menu
2010 Hyundai Santa Fe

142,000 KM

Details Features

$10,450

+ tax & licensing
Reliable Pre-Owned Cars

647-869-2555

SPORT,GLS,V6,NO-ACCIDENT,CERTIFIED,1-OWNER,LOADED

Location

Reliable Pre-Owned Cars

2765 Derry Rd. East, Unit # 101, Mississauga, ON L4T 1A3

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

142,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8621354
  • VIN: 5NMSG4AG9AH334777

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 142,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

