2010 Hyundai Santa Fe

142,000 KM

Details Description Features

$5,500

+ tax & licensing
$5,500

+ taxes & licensing

Gardiner Motors

647-354-5500

2010 Hyundai Santa Fe

2010 Hyundai Santa Fe

FWD 4dr I4 GL

2010 Hyundai Santa Fe

FWD 4dr I4 GL

Location

Gardiner Motors

6455 Mississauga Rd - Unit 2, Mississauga, ON L5N 1A8

647-354-5500

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,500

+ taxes & licensing

142,000KM
Used
  Calculate Payments
  Get Insurance Quotes
  Listing ID: 9194059
  Stock #: 5NMSG3AB2AH393491
  VIN: 5NMSG3AB2AH393491

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 5NMSG3AB2AH393491
  • Mileage 142,000 KM

Vehicle Description

SAFETY+CERTIFICATION INCLUDED IN THE PRICE!!!
EXTENDED WARRANTY FOR 2 YEARS WITH UNLIMITED KM FOR ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIAL, 4X4/AWD, TURBO, TOWING. FOR ONLY $250.
EXCELLENT CONDITION. LOADED WITH. POWER WINDOWS. POWER LOCKS.
THIS VEHICLE HAS FULL SAFETY FEATURES.
PET-FREE. DRIVES EXCELLENT. BEAUTIFUL SHAPE.
GUARANTEED UNBELIEVABLE PRICE.
NO DEALER OR ANY HIDDEN FEES AT ALL.
COME FOR TEST DRIVE.
FINANCING AVAILABLE.
GARDINER MOTORS 6455 MISSISSAUGA ROAD.
YOU CAN GET BRAND NEW TIRES HERE WITH 50% DISCOUNT.
WE ALSO SCRAP YOUR UNWANTED CARS.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Entertainment System
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

