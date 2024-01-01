Menu
FINANCING AVAILABLE* We accept No Credit! New Credit! Bad Credit! Bankruptcy! New Immigrants! Student! and more!! No Forcefully Products sold.
All Payments are subjected to credit approval.
TRADE* Do you have a Trade-in? We offer the most accurate vehicle evaluation report for your trade. Simple Auto Sales & Services Ltd is a trusted family owned and operated business that has been serving loyal clients since 2013. At Simple Auto Sales & Services Ltd, we pride ourselves in providing the highest level of customer service in the industry. Buy with confidence from a 4.7 star rated dealer in the GTA & the surrounding areas. Looking to Finance a car and want to save money at the same time. To help our clients who cant buy a car for cash, we have marked down all our prices to finance only prices. At Simple Auto Sales & Services Ltd., we specialized in providing our customers with high quality used vehicles. We believe that buying a vehicle should not be difficult therefore, our goal is to provide a casual, no pressure, unique sales experience. COME IN TO TEST DRIVE THIS QUALITY VEHICLE, DONT MISS OUT ON DRIVING YOUR DREAM CAR TODAY!! For more information, please feel free to contact us at 64-717-0068 or visit us at 2829 Derry Rd E., Mississauga, ON.

OPEN Monday-Friday 9am-8pm, Saturday 10am-6pm & Sunday 11am-6 pm.

** Professionally Detailed . We finance! We not only sell vehicles, we build relationships! Dont dream it. Drive it..

SIMPLE AUTO SALES AND SERVICES LTD.
2829 Derry Rd E.,                                   
Mississauga, ON L4T 1A5                      
905-956-7800                                    
705-252-2886

2010 Infiniti G37

193,678 KM

$9,999

+ tax & licensing
2010 Infiniti G37

4dr x AWD

2010 Infiniti G37

4dr x AWD

Location

Simple Auto Sales & Services Ltd

2829 Derry Rd E, Mississauga, ON L4T 1A5

647-717-0068

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

193,678KM
Used
VIN JN1CV6AR9AM450337

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 193,678 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Tachometer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Rear Reading Lamps
Rear window defroster w/timer
cupholders
Retained accessory pwr
Dual illuminated visor vanity mirrors w/extensions
Driver/passenger assist handles
instrument panel
Auto-dimming rearview mirror w/compass
Trunk illumination
HomeLink universal transceiver
Dual front map lights
Dual front seatback pockets
Overhead console w/sunglasses holder
Infiniti signature analog clock
Front door pockets w/bottleholders

Media / Nav / Comm

XM SATELLITE RADIO
Rear window in-glass antenna w/diversity system

Exterior

Auto On/Off Headlamps
Integrated front fog lights
LED tail lamps
Trunk chrome finisher
High intensity discharge (HID) bi-functional xenon headlamps

Mechanical

Battery Saver
Front/rear stabilizer bars
Independent multi-link rear suspension
Double wishbone front suspension
4-wheel pwr disc brakes
Vehicle-speed-sensitive pwr rack & pinion steering
ATESSA E-TS all-wheel drive w/snow mode
3.7L DOHC 24-valve V6 aluminum engine -inc: variable valve event & lift (VVEL)
Gas-type hood struts

Safety

Child safety rear door locks
Dual note horn
4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS)
Emergency inside trunk release
Driver/front passenger side-impact airbags
Front/rear curtain side-impact airbags
Rearview monitor
Front seat 2-way adjustable active head restraints
Slide-away brake assembly

Additional Features

Armrest
fuel level
storage compartment
damper
doors
Rear outboard seat child safety lower tether anchors
Rear seat child safety upper tether anchors
Front/rear 3-point safety belts for all seating positions
Viscous limited slip differential (VLSD)
Fine Vision electroluminescent instrumentation w/adjustable brightness control -inc: speedometer
Shodo-finish aluminum interior trim -inc: center console
7 vehicle information display
Driver/front passenger dual-stage airbags w/passenger occupancy sensor
Heated body color pwr mirrors
water temp & twin trip odometer
Rear heater & air conditioning vents
(4) trunk net hooks
Symmetric twin air intake
7-speed automatic transmission w/manual shift mode
8-way pwr front bucket seats w/manual driver lumbar
Front/rear carpeted floor mats (2009)
Front safety belt pretensioners w/load limiters -inc: front emergency locking retractors (ELR)
passenger seat auto locking retractor (ALR)
T145/80D17 temporary spare tire w/steel wheel
Front center console w/12V pwr outlet -inc: (2) cupholders
Fold-down rear seat center armrest w/trunk pass through -inc: storage compartment
Front aluminum kick plates
Pwr windows w/illuminated switches -inc: one-touch up/down feature & safety reverse
Lockable glove box w/pwr trunk release -inc: lamp
Leather-trimmed shift knob (2009)
Front/rear tow hooks (2009)

Simple Auto Sales & Services Ltd

Simple Auto Sales & Services Ltd

2829 Derry Rd E, Mississauga, ON L4T 1A5

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

Simple Auto Sales & Services Ltd

647-717-0068

2010 Infiniti G37