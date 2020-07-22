Menu
2010 Kia Forte

137,000 KM

Details Description Features

$2,995

+ tax & licensing
Serena Motors Ltd.

905-273-9739

EX | MANUAL | SUNROOF | AS IS

Location

2575 Haines Rd, Mississauga, ON L4Y 1Y7

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

137,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5541462
  • Stock #: 2192
  • VIN: KNAFU4A22A5087147

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 137,000 KM

Vehicle Description

***** SERENA MOTORS LTD *****

OPEN BY APPOINTMENT ONLY

2010 KIA FORTE EX MANUAL

$2.995 + taxes & licensing*

*AS IS*

*KM: 137.000*

 *NOT MECHANICALLY INSPECTED* 

 

*LOADED* 2.0L , MANUAL TRANSMISSION, POWER WINDOWS, POWER DOORS, POWER MIRRORS, SUNROOF, AC, TRACTION CONTROL, CRUISE CONTROL, KEYLESS ENTRY AND MORE...

 

*SOLD AS IS* -

 *RUNS AND DRIVES GOOD*

*AC BLOWS COLD*

*NO ENGINE LIGHT*

“This vehicle is being sold “as-is”, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained ay any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.”

SALES TAX+LICENSING EXTRA.

NO HIDDEN FEES.

WWW.SERENAMOTORS.CA

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Front Head Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Tinted Glass
Aluminum Wheels
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Tow Hooks
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Engine Immobilizer
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

