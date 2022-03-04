Menu
2010 Kia Forte

83,000 KM

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Serena Motors Ltd.

905-273-9739

SX | AUTO | LEATHER | SUNROOF | HTD SEATS | BTOOTH

Location

Serena Motors Ltd.

2575 Haines Rd, Mississauga, ON L4Y 1Y7

905-273-9739

Logo_AccidentFree
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

83,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8525861
  • Stock #: 2888
  • VIN: KNAFW4A39A5269138

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 83,000 KM

Vehicle Description

*******SERENA MOTORS LTD******* 

OPEN BY APPOINTMENT ONLY.

2010 KIA FORTE SX 2.4L AUTO

$9.995 + taxes & licensing

*CERTIFIED*

*KM 83.000*

*NO ACCIDENTS*


* FULLY LOADED* 2.4L, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, ALLOY WHEELS, POWER WINDOWS, POWER DOORS, SUNROOF, BLUETOOTH, AUTO AC, LEATHER HEATED SEATS, USB/AUX INPUT, CD/MP3 RADIO, KEYLESS ENTRY AND MORE…

*NO ACCIDENTS* VIEW CARFAX CLICK HERE

COMES FULLY CERTIFIED WITH FRESH OIL CHANGE, CARFAX REPORT ALL AT NO EXTRA CHARGE TO YOU.

SALES TAX + LICENSING FEES EXTRA.

NO HIDDEN FEES.

WWW.SERENAMOTORS.CA

Vehicle Features

SX
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

