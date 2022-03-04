$9,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-273-9739
2010 Kia Forte
SX | AUTO | LEATHER | SUNROOF | HTD SEATS | BTOOTH
Location
Serena Motors Ltd.
2575 Haines Rd, Mississauga, ON L4Y 1Y7
905-273-9739
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$9,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8525861
- Stock #: 2888
- VIN: KNAFW4A39A5269138
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 83,000 KM
Vehicle Description
*******SERENA MOTORS LTD*******
OPEN BY APPOINTMENT ONLY.
2010 KIA FORTE SX 2.4L AUTO
$9.995 + taxes & licensing
*CERTIFIED*
*KM 83.000*
*NO ACCIDENTS*
* FULLY LOADED* 2.4L, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, ALLOY WHEELS, POWER WINDOWS, POWER DOORS, SUNROOF, BLUETOOTH, AUTO AC, LEATHER HEATED SEATS, USB/AUX INPUT, CD/MP3 RADIO, KEYLESS ENTRY AND MORE…
*NO ACCIDENTS* VIEW CARFAX CLICK HERE
COMES FULLY CERTIFIED WITH FRESH OIL CHANGE, CARFAX REPORT ALL AT NO EXTRA CHARGE TO YOU.
SALES TAX + LICENSING FEES EXTRA.
NO HIDDEN FEES.
WWW.SERENAMOTORS.CA
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Serena Motors Ltd.
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.