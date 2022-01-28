$5,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-273-9739
2010 Kia Forte Koup
SX | 2.4L | 6 SPEED MANUAL | LEATHER | SUNROOF |
Location
Serena Motors Ltd.
2575 Haines Rd, Mississauga, ON L4Y 1Y7
905-273-9739
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$5,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8234991
- Stock #: 2843
- VIN: KNAFW6A30A5307352
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 117,000 KM
Vehicle Description
*******SERENA MOTORS LTD*******
OPEN BY APPOINTMENT ONLY.
2010 KIA FORTE KOUP SX 2.4L 6 SPEED MANUAL
$5.995 + taxes & licensing
*CERTIFIED*
*KM 134.000*
* FULLY LOADED* 2.4L, 6 SPEED MANUAL TRANSMISSION, ALLOY WHEELS, POWER WINDOWS, POWER DOORS, SUNROOF, BLUETOOTH, AUTO AC, LEATHER HEATED SEATS, USB/AUX INPUT, CD/MP3 RADIO, KEYLESS ENTRY AND MORE…
VIEW CARFAX CLICK HERE
COMES FULLY CERTIFIED WITH FRESH OIL CHANGE, CARFAX REPORT ALL AT NO EXTRA CHARGE TO YOU.
SALES TAX + LICENSING FEES EXTRA.
NO HIDDEN FEES.
WWW.SERENAMOTORS.CA
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Serena Motors Ltd.
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.