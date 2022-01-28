Menu
2010 Kia Forte Koup

117,000 KM

Details Description Features

$5,995

+ tax & licensing
$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

Serena Motors Ltd.

905-273-9739

2010 Kia Forte Koup

2010 Kia Forte Koup

SX | 2.4L | 6 SPEED MANUAL | LEATHER | SUNROOF |

2010 Kia Forte Koup

SX | 2.4L | 6 SPEED MANUAL | LEATHER | SUNROOF |

Location

Serena Motors Ltd.

2575 Haines Rd, Mississauga, ON L4Y 1Y7

905-273-9739

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

117,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8234991
  • Stock #: 2843
  • VIN: KNAFW6A30A5307352

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 117,000 KM

Vehicle Description

*******SERENA MOTORS LTD******* 

OPEN BY APPOINTMENT ONLY.

2010 KIA FORTE KOUP SX 2.4L 6 SPEED MANUAL

$5.995 + taxes & licensing

*CERTIFIED*

*KM 134.000*


* FULLY LOADED* 2.4L, 6 SPEED MANUAL TRANSMISSION, ALLOY WHEELS, POWER WINDOWS, POWER DOORS, SUNROOF, BLUETOOTH, AUTO AC, LEATHER HEATED SEATS, USB/AUX INPUT, CD/MP3 RADIO, KEYLESS ENTRY AND MORE…

VIEW CARFAX CLICK HERE

COMES FULLY CERTIFIED WITH FRESH OIL CHANGE, CARFAX REPORT ALL AT NO EXTRA CHARGE TO YOU.

SALES TAX + LICENSING FEES EXTRA.

NO HIDDEN FEES.

WWW.SERENAMOTORS.CA

Vehicle Features

SX
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Serena Motors Ltd.

Serena Motors Ltd.

2575 Haines Rd, Mississauga, ON L4Y 1Y7

