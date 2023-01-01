Menu
2010 Kia Rondo

155,000 KM

Details Description Features

$4,820

+ tax & licensing
$4,820

+ taxes & licensing

Gardiner Motors

647-354-5500

2010 Kia Rondo

2010 Kia Rondo

4dr Wgn I4 EX

2010 Kia Rondo

4dr Wgn I4 EX

Location

Gardiner Motors

6455 Mississauga Rd - Unit 2, Mississauga, ON L5N 1A8

647-354-5500

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$4,820

+ taxes & licensing

155,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10032162
  • Stock #: KNAHH8A82A7326192
  • VIN: KNAHH8A82A7326192

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # KNAHH8A82A7326192
  • Mileage 155,000 KM

Vehicle Description

EXTENDED WARRANTY FOR 2 YEARS ($500 PACKAGE) FOR FREE. INCLUDED IN THE PRICE WITH ALL VEHICLES PURCHASED WITH SAFTEY CERTIFICATION.


WARRANTY DESCRIPTION: ALL CANADA AND USA WIDE. UNLIMITED KM. FOR ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIAL, 4X4/AWD, TURBO, TOWING.


NO REGISTRATION FEE.


NO (PLATES) LICENSING FEE.


SAFETY AND CERTIFICATION FOR $299.


NO HIDDEN FEES AT ALL.


EXCELLENT CONDITION. LOADED WITH. POWER WINDOWS. POWER LOCKS. POWER MIRRORS. KEYLESS HEATED SEATS


STRONG HEAT. THIS VEHICLE HAS FULL SAFETY FEATURES.


DRIVES EXCELLENT. BEAUTIFUL SHAPE.


GUARANTEED UNBELIEVABLE PRICE.


COME FOR TEST DRIVE.


GARDINER MOTORS 6455 MISSISSAUGA ROAD.


YOU CAN GET BRAND NEW TIRES HERE WITH 50% DISCOUNT.


WE ALSO SCRAP YOUR UNWANTED CARS.


FOR FURTHER INQUIRIES PLEASE GIVE US A CALL AT 647-354-5500

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
POWER SEAT

Interior

Folding Rear Seat
Navigation System
Rear Window Defroster

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Safety

ABS Brakes
Power Brakes
Side Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes

Comfort

Climate Control

Security

Vehicle Anti-Theft System

Convenience

Cup Holder

Trim

Wood Trim Interior

Additional Features

Auto Dimming Mirrors
Cloth Interior
Automatic Headlight
Rear Windows Wiper

Gardiner Motors

Gardiner Motors

6455 Mississauga Rd - Unit 2, Mississauga, ON L5N 1A8

